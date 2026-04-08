Stephanie Anderson, DPC, Announced as Featured Speaker at Central Texas African American Family Support Conference

Stephanie Anderson, DPC. MPC, BSM, CTAAFSC Featured Speaker Dr. Jamal-Harrison Bryant Kathy Taylor

A powerful conversation on confidence, identity, and the unseen impact of appearance-related anxiety takes center stage in Austin this April.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Central Texas African American Family Support Conference (CTAAFSC) will convene April 16–17, 2026, at Greater Mt. Zion Church, bringing together influential leaders, advocates, and professionals committed to strengthening individuals, families, and communities.This year’s conference, themed “Whole People, Whole Communities: Every Voice Matters, Every Story Heals,” serves as a powerful call to action, centering healing, connection, and sustainable community impact.The conference will feature dynamic keynote presentations from internationally recognized leaders:Dr. Jamal-Harrison BryantThursday, April 16, 2026 | 2:00 PM – 3:00 PMTopic: “Whole People, Whole Communities”Minister, civil rights activist, and Grammy Award-winning artist, Dr. Bryant is known for his powerful ability to merge faith, leadership, and social impact. His work continues to inspire action, advocacy, and transformation across communities.Kathy TaylorFriday, April 17, 2026 | 2:30 PM – 3:30 PMTopic: A Candid Conversation on Resilience, Advocacy, and Her Journey Behind the MusicA renowned gospel artist, minister of music, and community advocate, Kathy Taylor’s message of faith, resilience, and healing has impacted audiences worldwide. Her music and ministry continue to uplift and inspire across generations.Among this year’s distinguished lineup, Stephanie Anderson, DPC, MPC, BSM, known as The Alopecia Advocate, will serve as the Featured Speaker, presenting: “More Than What You See: How Appearance Anxiety Affects the Whole Person”Friday, April 17, 2026 | 10:30 AM – 11:45 AMIn a culture that often minimizes appearance-related struggles, Anderson’s session will explore how issues tied to appearance, identity, and self-perception influence mental health, confidence, and overall well-being.“What we see in the mirror often shapes how we show up in the world, but too many are silently carrying the weight of not feeling enough. This conversation is about breaking that silence, restoring confidence, and helping individuals reconnect with their identity beyond what is visible.” Dr. Stephanie Anderson , Featured SpeakerA globally recognized speaker, author, and advocate, Anderson brings over 30 years of experience in the beauty and hair loss industry. As the owner of Trinity Lace Wigs, a licensed cosmetologist and practicing Trichologist, Stephanie earned a Doctorate of Professional Cosmetology (DPC). She is a Certified Master Life Coach and a best-selling author of “Alopecia, It’s a Thing! Breaking Through the B.S. (Belief Systems).” Her work has been featured across major media platforms, including ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, AP News, Yahoo, and international outlets.Voices from Conference Leadership“The Central Texas African American Family Support Conference continues to be a vital movement for healing, connection, and sustainable community impact. This year’s theme, Whole People, Whole Communities: Every Voice Matters, Every Story Heals, reminds us that true transformation begins when we honor the lived experiences, voices, and stories within our families and neighborhoods. We are proud to convene leaders and community members who are committed to strengthening the whole person, restoring hope, and building healthier futures for generations to come.”— Jasmine Joy Johnson, CTAAFSC Committee Member“The Central Texas African American Family Support Conference is more than a convening. It is a call to action. It is a living reminder that our stories are not burdens to carry alone, but bridges that connect us to understanding, strength, and collective well-being. When every voice matters, we create space for healing that strengthens individuals, families, and entire communities.”— Dr. Amanda Banks, CTAAFSC OrganizerConference OverviewCTAAFSC will feature a diverse range of sessions and tracks, including:Community Wellness & Preventive CareFamily Resilience, Connection & HealingHealing & RecoveryYouth Empowerment & LeadershipInterfaith DialoguePeer Support & Storytelling…and more.Event DetailsLocation: Greater Mt. Zion ChurchDates: April 16–17, 2026Time: 7:30 AM – 4:30 PMContinuing Education Units (CEUs) are available for professionals in:Nursing, LMFT, LMSW, LCSW, LPC, Texas Addiction Professionals, and Peer Support Specialists.For full conference details, agenda, hotel accommodations, and registration, visit: https://ctaafsc.com This is more than a conference, it’s a movement. If you are ready to engage in conversations that challenge perspectives, restore confidence, and strengthen individuals, families, and communities. Register today and be part of the experience.

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