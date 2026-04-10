Who Is Liable in a Chicago E-Scooter Crash? Zneimer & Zneimer, P.C. Breaks Down the Legal Landscape

Chicago attorneys explain why e-scooter crashes differ from car crashes and what riders should know about claims against drivers, the city, or scooter companies

Riders injured in these accidents face unique challenges. Multiple parties may share responsibility, from negligent drivers to the City of Chicago to scooter rental companies.” — Peter Zneimer

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- E-scooter and bike ridership has surged across Chicago in recent years, and accidents have followed. With the Divvy bike-share program and e-scooter rental services recording over 11 million trips in 2024, collisions between riders, motor vehicles, and road hazards have become increasingly common.When these accidents occur, determining liability is often complicated. Unlike a typical car accident where one driver is usually at fault, e-scooter crashes may involve multiple potentially responsible parties."In Chicago, we have a lot of bike, Divvy bike, and e-scooter accidents," said Peter Zneimer, founding attorney at Zneimer & Zneimer, P.C. "Riders injured in these accidents face unique challenges. Multiple parties may share responsibility, from negligent drivers to the City of Chicago to scooter rental companies."Depending on how a crash occurs, liability may fall on different parties. A distracted driver who strikes a rider may bear responsibility. The City of Chicago may be liable if a pothole or road defect in a designated bike lane caused the accident. Scooter rental companies may be responsible if a mechanical failure contributed to the crash.A 2023 Illinois Supreme Court decision, Alave v. City of Chicago, highlighted the complexity of these claims. In that case, a cyclist injured by a pothole near a Divvy station was unable to recover damages from the city because the road lacked official bike lane markings. The ruling underscores how location and road designation may affect an injured rider's legal options.Illinois follows a comparative negligence system, meaning injured riders may still recover compensation even if they were partially at fault. However, claims involving municipal liability, corporate insurance policies, and multiple defendants require careful investigation to identify all responsible parties.An electric scooter lawyer familiar with Chicago's roads and infrastructure may help injured riders understand what options exist. Those looking for a scooter accident attorney in Chicago can contact Zneimer & Zneimer, P.C. for a free consultation.About Zneimer & Zneimer, P.C.Zneimer & Zneimer, P.C. is a Chicago personal injury and immigration law firm located at 4141 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60618. Attorneys Peter Zneimer and Sofia Zneimer have over 23 years of experience representing injured clients throughout Cook, DuPage, Will, Lake, Kane, and McHenry counties. Staff members speak English, Spanish, Turkish, Bulgarian, and Russian.Docket (Case) Number: 128602

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