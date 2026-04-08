Medray Named Official Laser and Shockwave Technology Provider for Life University’s New DISC Centers of America Clinic

Medray Laser & Technology Partners with Life University

Medray partners with Life University’s DISC Clinic to deliver laser and shockwave technologies, advancing non-invasive regenerative care and clinical training.

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medray Laser & Technology, a leading provider of advanced regenerative medical devices, announced that it has been selected as the official Class IV high-intensity laser and shockwave technology provider for the newly launched Life University – DISC Centers of America Clinic, located at 1323 Roswell Road, Suite 300, Marietta, Georgia.The announcement coincides with the official grand opening of the first-ever Life University DISC Centers of America Outpatient Clinic and Educational Center, a milestone initiative designed to advance non-surgical spine care, clinical education, and patient outcomes within the chiropractic profession. The new clinic represents a collaborative effort between Life University, one of the world’s leading chiropractic institutions, and DISC Centers of America, a nationally recognized provider of non-surgical spinal decompression technology and training. The center will serve as both a patient care facility and an educational environment, providing hands-on training opportunities for chiropractic students and doctors seeking to expand their clinical skillsets."Life University, the vanguard of chiropractic education, continues to reinforce the importance of non-invasive and non-surgical approaches to musculoskeletal disorders,” said Dr. Jay L. Lombard, D.O., Medray’s Chief Medical Officer. “Medray, a leader in laser and shockwave technologies, looks forward in building a relationship that is patient centric that emphasizes biophysical modalities," Dr. Lombard added.As part of this initiative, Medray Laser & Technology will provide its advanced Class IV hands-free laser therapy systems and Softshock radial pressure shockwave technology to support conservative, non-invasive treatment protocols designed to help patients suffering from chronic musculoskeletal pain, spinal conditions, and soft tissue injuries. Class IV laser therapy , also known as high-intensity laser therapy (HILT), is a non-invasive treatment that uses specific wavelengths of light to stimulate cellular repair, reduce inflammation, and accelerate tissue healing. Widely used in chiropractic, physical therapy, sports medicine, rehabilitation, and veterinary clinics, this technology has become an important tool in modern conservative care protocols. Medray’s laser systems are designed with hands-free treatment capabilities, enabling clinicians to deliver consistent therapeutic dosing while allowing providers to focus on patient care and workflow efficiency.In addition to laser therapy, the clinic will utilize Medray’s Softshock radial pressure shockwave therapy , an acoustic wave technology commonly used to treat chronic soft-tissue conditions such as tendinopathies, plantar fasciitis, myofascial trigger points, and other musculoskeletal disorders. Shockwave therapy works by stimulating circulation, breaking up calcifications, and promoting regenerative healing responses in injured tissues.“This clinic represents the future of chiropractic clinical education and patient care,” said Dr. Christopher M. Proulx, D.C., Medray’s Vice President of Clinical Affairs. “By combining spinal decompression with advanced regenerative technologies such as Class IV laser therapy and radial pressure shockwave therapy, doctors can offer patients powerful non-surgical options that promote long-term healing,” Dr. Proulx added.The integration of spinal decompression, laser therapy, and shockwave therapy represents a comprehensive conservative care model aimed at addressing underlying causes of pain and dysfunction while helping patients avoid more invasive procedures.The Life University DISC Centers of America Clinic is expected to play an important role in educating the next generation of chiropractors on advanced technology integration within modern clinical practice. Students and doctors participating in educational programs at the facility will have the opportunity to observe and learn how these technologies are used within real-world patient care settings.The grand opening event on February 27, 2026, celebrated Life University’s legacy in chiropractic education while highlighting the future of evidence-informed, non-surgical spine care.Medray Laser & Technology continues to expand partnerships with leading universities, clinics, and healthcare providers committed to delivering innovative therapeutic solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance patient care.About Medray Laser & TechnologyMedray Laser & Technology is a leading innovator in Class IV laser and shockwave therapy devices, committed to redefining patient care through powerful, non-invasive treatment solutions. Medray empowers healthcare professionals with breakthrough tools that enhance outcomes, improve efficiency, and elevate clinical excellence. With U.S.-based support, ongoing education, and a relentless focus on quality, Medray continues to lead the charge in therapeutic innovation.For more information about Medray, visit: https://medraylaser.com/

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