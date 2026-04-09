Cannataro Family Capital Partners Record-Breaking Walk to End Alzheimer’s Unites Celebrities, Leaders, & NY Community

Cannataro Family Capital Partners Executives

Award winning actor Peter Gallagher, Broadway star Emma Flynn, and Actor David Hyde Pierce support Alzheimer’s Research Alongside Cannataro Family

This explosion in teams, participants, and sponsorships will lead to further awareness and most importantly, accelerate the moment in time, when we will have the first survivor of Alzheimer’s! ” — Lou Cannataro

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cannataro Family Capital Partners (CFCP), a New York–based wealth management firm, announced its continued leadership and support of the 2026 Manhattan Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The 2025 Walk in November hosted by award winning actor Peter Gallagher with Broadway star Emma Flynn who opened the ceremonies with the National Anthem, brought together more than 4,000 participants in Central Park, and raised a record breaking $1.6 million through individual donations, corporate sponsorships, and community fundraising efforts.Ahead of the 2025 Walk, Cantor Fitzgerald — which hosts the annual 9/11 Charity Day supporting the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund — invited acclaimed actor David Hyde Pierce and CFCP founder Lou Cannataro to their offices to represent the Alzheimer’s Association on this day of remembrance. In addition, Informa’s Manhattan office - part of a global organization that hosts its annual “Walk The Word” charity event across its offices worldwide, partnered with CFCP to support and walk for the Alzheimer’s Association. These firms’ enthusiastic and generous participation highlights the growing partnership between the business community and the Alzheimer’s association in accelerating research, expand awareness, and supporting individual workers and their families affected by Alzheimer’s.CFCP has played a leading role in strengthening corporate engagement and community participation in the Manhattan Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The firm’s fundraising team, “CFCP for Gene,” continues to rank among the Walk’s top contributors, mobilizing clients, partners, and supporters across New York in support of the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association.Lou Cannataro’s connection to the Alzheimer’s Association began after his brother Gene was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s at age 60. Gene battled the disease for 12 years and tragically passed away on the morning of last year’s Manhattan Walk, just as participants were gathering in Central Park.“This fight, like for most families, is personal,” said Lou Cannataro. “My brother Gene’s battle inspired our team, our clients, and our community to rally around this cause. Seeing thousands of people come together in Central Park to support families facing Alzheimer’s is incredibly powerful. We remain committed to helping accelerate research, expand awareness, and provide support for caregivers.”Through his leadership and work with the Alzheimer’s Association including his role as Chair of the Manhattan Board and Executive Leadership Committee, Lou Cannataro has helped propel the Manhattan Walk in national rankings—from 48th among more than 600 Walks to End Alzheimer’s events nationwide to the top three fundraising Walks in the country. Just as important, Manhattan now leads the Walks nationwide in growth of teams and individual participants. “This explosion in teams and participants along with new sponsorships will only lead to further growth in this year’s Walk and most importantly, accelerate the moment in time, when we will have the first survivor of Alzheimer’s! Corporate leadership and community engagement are essential to driving progress in the fight against Alzheimer’s. We are proud to stand alongside the Alzheimer’s Association and the thousands of volunteers working towards a future without this disease, stated Lou Cannataro.About Cannataro Family Capital PartnersCannataro Family Capital Partners is a New York–based award-winning and nationally recognized wealth management firm, once again named in 2026 to Forbes' prestigious Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams. Lou Cannataro was also recognized as a Best-In-State Wealth Advisor and Top Financial Security Professionals. These honors underscore the firm's longstanding commitment to excellence, integrity, and client-first planning. CFCP is dedicated to helping families, business owners, and individuals build, protect, and transfer wealth across generations. https://cfcp.nm.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.