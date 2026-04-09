Gourmet Modern Café Toastique Opening April 25 in Willow Park

Toastique, the vibrant gourmet toast, juice and coffee bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., is opening its doors on April 25 in Willow Park, Texas.

The Modern All-Day Spot Will Serve a Menu of Innovative Healthy Dishes

WILLOW PARK, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toastique , the vibrant gourmet toast, juice and coffee bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., is opening its doors this month in Willow Park, Texas. On Saturday, April 25, the fast casual restaurant will debut its newest location at 270 Willow Bend Drive, Suite 100, just off I-20 near the town’s retail corridor. Beginning at 8am that morning, the first 100 customers in line will receive $50 in Toastique reward dollars with any toast purchase.Toastique – Willow Park will be owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Justin and Brooke Clock, who say they wanted to bring something fresh, uplifting and healthy to their community. With a nutrition-packed menu that’s made in-house, Toastique will offer a variety of dishes ideal for breakfast, lunch or brunch, each comprised of high-quality, responsibly sourced ingredients. This includes its namesake selection of gourmet toasts like Avocado Smash, PB Crunch and 3 Cheese Italian. Other menu features include handcrafted smoothies and smoothie bowls, cold-pressed juices, innovative coffee creations, and grab-and-go items.For the Clocks, prioritizing fresh, whole foods within their daily lifestyles is something they hope to instill in the Willow Park community with the opening of Toastique. They envision a space that’s welcoming to all, where families, professionals and students can enjoy nutritious food without sacrificing flavor or convenience. With wellness and connection at the forefront, the pair strive to build a team that delivers exceptional hospitality while creating meaningful local partnerships.“Willow Park and the surrounding area have a strong sense of community,” said Brooke Clock. “We saw a real need for a healthy, modern café that fits the lifestyle of the people who live and work here, positioned right in the heart of it all.”In addition to the store’s grand opening day festivities on April 25, customers of Toastique – Willow Park can look forward to other surprises throughout the week including:Sunday 4/26 - Free drip coffee with any $10+ purchaseMonday 4/27 - $5 Juice on Tap with any purchase all day (12oz)Tuesday 4/28 - Free coffee or espresso drink with any purchaseToastique – Willow Park will be open seven days a week from 7am-5pm daily. For more information, visit https://toastique.com/pages/willow-park . Follow the brand updates on social media at @toastique on Instagram and Facebook at www.facebook.com/toastiquewillowpark About ToastiqueToastique, a health-focused restaurant franchise founded in 2018 by former D1 collegiate cheerleader Brianna Keefe, believes healthy food should be approachable, accessible, and enjoyable for all. With a unique menu that includes toast-focused creations, all-natural smoothies, cold-pressed juices and açaí bowls, Toastique is truly unlike any other health-focused franchise on earth. After the flagship Toastique location in Washington, D.C., the brand generated over $1 million in sales during its first year of operation. Keefe franchised the concept and has expanded with locations in D.C., California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Nevada, New York, and Virginia, with more franchise units signed and in development across the country. Keefe was recently featured on Forbes 30 Under 30 Food & Drink (2022) and Franchise Dictionary Magazine’s 50 Women of Wonder (2024). Toastique was also selected as Nation’s Restaurant News’ 2024 Hot Concepts Award winner. More information on Toastique can be found at www.toastique.com and Instagram @toastique.

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