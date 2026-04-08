Canadian Member of Parliament Ernie Klassen Receives the Global Fred Award for Public Service Excellence

Honoring His Outstanding Leadership in Ocean Governance and Public Service

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Fred Award & Certification Committee (GFA & GFC) announced that Ernie Klassen, Member of Parliament and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries of Canada, has been awarded the Global Fred Award for Public Service Excellence in recognition of his long-standing and distinguished contributions to public service, marine environmental protection, and multi-stakeholder governance.

The award presentation ceremony was held in Vancouver, where Mr. William Liu, Senior Manager of the Global Fred Award & Certification Committee, presented the official certificate, trophy, and commemorative medal to Mr. Klassen on behalf of the Committee. The ceremony underscored not only individual achievement but also the shared global values of responsibility, integrity, and dedication in public service. In his remarks, Mr. Liu stated:

“Mr. Klassen represents the very best of public service leadership on the global stage. With a steadfast commitment to the public good, he has advanced sustainable fisheries management and marine ecosystem protection, while fostering meaningful collaboration among federal, provincial, Indigenous, and industry stakeholders. His work has delivered tangible benefits to coastal communities in Canada and offers valuable insights for ocean governance worldwide.” In his acceptance speech, Mr. Klassen expressed sincere gratitude to the Global Fred Award & Certification Committee and emphasized that the honor belongs to all those dedicated to marine sustainability. “The ocean is not only a vital resource for Canada, but also a shared heritage of humanity. I will continue to promote more inclusive and sustainable policy frameworks, strengthen cross-sector collaboration, and work to protect marine ecosystems while supporting the long-term prosperity of coastal communities for future generations.”

As a senior Member of Parliament, Mr. Klassen has long been engaged in fisheries and ocean affairs. He currently serves as Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries and is an active member of relevant parliamentary committees and international parliamentary groups. Throughout his tenure, he has played a key role in advancing major marine protection policies and legislative initiatives, promoting the sustainable use of marine resources, and strengthening collaboration among government bodies, Indigenous communities, industry stakeholders, and environmental organizations.

The Global Fred Award for Public Service Excellence is a distinguished international honor recognizing individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership and long-term contributions in public service, social governance, and industry development. The award emphasizes responsibility, sustainability, and international cooperation, aiming to inspire public service professionals worldwide to uphold their mission and drive high-quality global development.

Mr. Klassen’s recognition not only highlights his personal achievements in public service but also reflects Canada’s leadership and commitment in advancing global ocean governance and sustainable development.

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