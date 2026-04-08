London Gold Named Best Local Jewelry Store In 2026 Best Of Our Valley Awards

AZ Foothills Magazine recognizes London Gold among the top local businesses in its annual Best of Our Valley awards

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- London Gold has been named “Best Local Jewelry Store” in the 2026 Best of Our Valley awards by AZ Foothills Magazine, an annual recognition highlighting standout businesses across the Phoenix metropolitan area.The Best of Our Valley awards are determined through a combination of editorial evaluation and community input, recognizing businesses that demonstrate strong local presence, customer engagement, and consistency in their offerings.London Gold, which operates locations in Scottsdale , Chandler, and Arrowhead, has established a long-standing presence in the Valley’s fine jewelry market. The company is known for offering a wide range of high-end jewelry, including imported designer collections, exceptional diamond and engagement rings, and gemstone-forward pieces, all crafted in 14-karat, 18-karat gold, and platinum.In addition to its curated selection, London Gold offers personalized services that enable customers to customize jewelry according to their preferences. This flexibility, combined with in-store expertise, has contributed to its recognition among both customers and local publications.The company’s inventory includes a broad selection of diamonds and other precious stones, as well as engagement rings, wedding bands, and statement pieces. Its focus on craftsmanship and variety has positioned London Gold as a destination for those seeking both everyday jewelry and significant milestone purchases.AZ Foothills Magazine’s Best of Our Valley awards highlight businesses across categories such as dining, retail, health, and lifestyle, offering a snapshot of top-performing brands throughout the region.London Gold continues to serve customers across the Phoenix Valley through its retail locations and ongoing commitment to providing a diverse selection of fine jewelry.About the Company:London Gold prides itself on being a retailer that is not only a place where people go shopping for fine jewelry, but also a destination point: the place jewelry enthusiasts think of when something special is needed. Customers across the valley are drawn to London Gold's unprecedented flexibility and ability to personalize items, making it a favorite among luxury shoppers. High-end merchandise is a specialty of London Gold. London Gold carries a selection of imported designer pieces, as well as 14-karat, 18-karat, and platinum jewelry, all crafted by master jewelers. London Gold’s selection of diamonds and other precious stones is unparalleled. London Gold is the go-to destination for finding a meaningful gift.

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