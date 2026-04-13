Brian McCartie Elected to Board of Trustees of SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis

Brian McCartie, a seasoned healthcare executive search and management consulting leader, brings more than two decades of experience navigating the intersection of physician recruitment, clinical integration, and health system strategy to the Foundation’s Rooted in more than 150 years of faith-driven care, SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis partners with donors and leaders to further SSM Health’s commitment to dignity, compassion, and exceptional care.

Executive search leader and healthcare strategist joins Foundation to help advance mission-driven care, physician alignment, and community health impact

Brian exemplifies the kind of leader who understands that great healthcare begins with the right people and the right mission.” — Emery Skolfield, SSM Health Foundation - St. Louis Board Chair

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis is pleased to announce the election of Brian McCartie, Managing Partner of Avoca Search & Consulting , to its Board of Trustees. McCartie, a seasoned healthcare executive search and management consulting leader, brings more than two decades of experience navigating the intersection of physician recruitment, clinical integration, and health system strategy to the Foundation’s growing board.McCartie leads a firm specializing in executive search, interim leadership, and management consulting across physician alignment, clinical integration, and risk-based payment strategy. His career includes leadership roles at The Advisory Board Company, Culbert Healthcare Solutions, and Cejka Search, where he earned Presidents Club recognition from 2001 to 2010 and again in 2015, 2016, and 2017. A native of Derry, Ireland, McCartie launched his career with the Northern Ireland Health and Personal Social Services before building a distinguished record serving leading health systems, group practices, and academic medical centers nationwide.A recognized speaker and contributor to industry publications, McCartie has a deep understanding of the physician labor market and the forces shaping how health systems recruit, retain, and align talent. His connection to the SSM Health community reflects his longstanding commitment to strengthening healthcare organizations and the communities they serve. He is also an active volunteer mentor with American Corporate Partners, a nonprofit that supports veterans in their transition to civilian careers.“My career has been built on helping healthcare organizations find the right leaders and build the right teams to serve their communities,” said Brian McCartie. “SSM Health’s mission, to reveal the healing presence of God through exceptional care, resonates deeply with me. I am honored to join the Foundation board and contribute to a mission that puts people first, ensures that compassionate care reaches all who need it, and strengthens the health of our St. Louis community.”McCartie’s expertise in physician alignment and health system operations will add a distinctive perspective to the Foundation’s strategic work.“We are delighted to welcome Brian McCartie to the SSM Health Foundation Board,” said Craig T. Chindemi, CFRE , Vice President of Philanthropy for the Missouri–Illinois Region. He adds, “Brian’s deep expertise in physician alignment and healthcare operations, combined with his genuine commitment to mission-driven care, makes him an exceptional addition to the board. His understanding of what it takes to build strong, resilient health systems will bring tremendous value as we continue advancing our work across the St. Louis region.”“Brian exemplifies the kind of leader who understands that great healthcare begins with the right people and the right mission,” said Emery Skolfield, SSM Health Foundation - St. Louis Board Chair. He adds, “His commitment to strengthening health systems and his passion for community impact align perfectly with what the Foundation stands for. We look forward to the fresh perspective and energy he brings to our board.”Rooted in more than 150 years of faith-driven care, SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis partners with donors and leaders to further SSM Health's commitment to dignity, compassion, and exceptional care. McCartie's appointment strengthens the Foundation's ability to meet evolving community needs with innovation and purpose.About SSM Health Foundation – St. LouisSSM Health Foundation – St. Louis was founded in 2018 to unify philanthropic efforts and elevate community impact for our seven local hospitals including: SSM Health DePaul Hospital – St. Louis; SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital; SSM Health St. Clare Hospital – Fenton; SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis; SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – St. Charles; SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Wentzville; and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – St. Louis. The Foundation serves as a cohesive community of supporters, health care professionals, corporate leaders, community donors, and volunteers who make an impact on health care in the communities SSM Health serves. Inspired by the Mission of the founding sisters who, in 1872, began their ministry of healing with $5 and a desire to heal those in need, the Foundation strives to serve by seeking financial support for SSM Health hospitals. For more information, please visit givetossmhealth.org/stl.

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