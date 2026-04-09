John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate Ranked Among Nation’s Top Brokerages

John R. Wood Christie's International Real Estate Offered at $3,795,000, this completely renovated ranch-style home in Collier's Reserve is situated on an oversized cul-de-sac homesite with 3 bedrooms plus den, open-concept layout, refined finishes, resort-style saltwater pool and spa, outdoor kitchen, p This renovated south-facing condominium in Miromar Lakes Beach & Golf Club is priced at $819,000 and features with 3 bedrooms, den, updated flooring and countertops, open-concept living, abundant natural light and access to resort-style amenities in a gat This new waterfront residence on Marco Island, listed at $7,690,000, features 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, 4,448 square feet under air, a chef’s kitchen with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances and scullery, expansive outdoor living with pool and spa, private courtyar This multi-generational Golden Gate Estates residence, offered at $2,249,000, is set on 2.6 private acres with 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, main residence, 800 sq ft guest house, natural heated pool and a unique organic food forest with 89+ fruit trees. Include

Southwest Florida firm connects clients to Christie’s global network and expands across the rapidly growing region

Being recognized among the top brokerages nationally reflects the dedication of our agents and the trust our customers place in us.” — Corey McCloskey, President

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate has been ranked No. 48 among the nation’s top 1,000 residential real estate brokerages in RISMedia’s 2026 Power Broker Report, based on total residential sales volume. The firm also ranked No. 91 nationwide for total residential transactions completed, reflecting $4.39 billion in closed sales across 4,857 transactions in 2025.Just last month, the firm announced its expansion into Charlotte County through the acquisition of Walker Realty Group, strengthening its presence across Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties and providing more Southwest Florida communities with access to its luxury real estate expertise.“Being recognized among the top brokerages nationally reflects the dedication of our agents and the trust our customers place in us,” said Corey McCloskey, President of John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate. “With our recent Charlotte County expansion, we are excited to deliver the same high level of service and local expertise to even more communities across Southwest Florida, while connecting our customers to a truly global network.”Connecting Southwest Florida to Christie’s International Real EstateJohn R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate continues to offer luxury homebuyers and sellers access to the unmatched global resources of Christie’s International Real Estate and the renowned Christie’s auction house. This affiliation enables properties to reach a worldwide audience of distinguished real estate professionals and high-net-worth buyers.“Christie’s is synonymous with the world’s most sought-after art and luxury assets,” said James Schnars, Chief Marketing Officer of John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate. “Our affiliation allows us to extend that reach to our customers’ properties, positioning them on an international stage in front of discerning buyers who value luxury, quality and exclusivity.”The firm also leverages technology to enhance the luxury homebuying experience, including 3D home tours and AI-driven property matching, ensuring buyers can explore homes in detail from anywhere in the world. Agents guide clients through every stage, providing a tailored, service-driven experience defined by precision, discretion and extensive local market knowledge.Global and Regional Marketing ReachListings benefit from additional partnerships with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World(LeadingRE) and Luxury Portfolio International(LPI). LeadingRE connects properties to more than 550 firms in 70 countries, while LPI amplifies high-end listings to a global network of affluent buyers. Combined with Christie’s resources, these platforms ensure each property receives maximum visibility on both a regional and international scale.“The benefit for our customers is clear: their homes are seen by buyers they would likely never reach on their own,” Schnars said. “By combining the local expertise and deep market knowledge of John R. Wood agents with unmatched international visibility, we deliver results that reflect the prestige and potential of each property.”A Legacy of Leadership in Southwest FloridaWith 22 offices, approximately 900 agents and staff, and more than 65 years of experience, John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate continues to lead the Southwest Florida luxury market. Its agents provide personalized service backed by sophisticated marketing, technology and international connections, creating a white-glove experience for buyers and sellers alike.“Choosing John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate means positioning a property strategically, not just listing it,” Schnars said. “Through our partnerships with Christie’s, LeadingRE and Luxury Portfolio International, our customers gain visibility and access unmatched in the region, connecting them with buyers across markets, cultures and currencies.”By integrating world-class marketing, concierge-level service, and advanced technological tools, John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate ensures that every luxury property receives the attention it deserves, from local expertise to international exposure, connecting Southwest Florida clients to the world.About John R. Wood Christie’s International Real EstateFounded in 1958, John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate is the oldest major brokerage in Southwest Florida. Family-owned and operated, the firm maintains a market-leading presence across Collier, Lee, and Charlotte counties, with 22 offices and approximately 900 agents and staff. As an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, and Luxury Portfolio International, the firm combines local expertise with global reach, delivering unmatched visibility and results for luxury homebuyers and sellers. For more information, visit JohnRWood.com.

John R. Wood Christie's International Real Estate

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