AI CEOs will take on a third of executive work by 2028, says tech leader

John Margerison, CEO and Founder of XFactorAi

John Margerison predicts CEOs will outsource 30% of workloads to AI CEOs by 2028, and cites regulation and low trust as the biggest barriers to AI adoption

CEOs will increasingly hand off time-consuming operational work to AI, allowing them to focus on setting their organisational vision, leading strategic change, and engaging with key stakeholders.” — John Margerison

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOs will outsource a third of their workloads to AI CEOs by 2028, says AI entrepreneur and CEO John Margerison. At the same time, he warns that “regulatory discomfort” and over-reliance on in-house development teams will be the two biggest barriers to adoption.

His intervention comes as corporations race to embed AI into C-suite workflows, following reports that Mark Zuckerberg is developing his own personal AI agent to carry out some executive duties. Yet while interest is accelerating, there is still little clarity over how AI will reshape leadership roles in practice.

Margerison believes CEOs will increasingly hand off time-consuming operational work to AI, allowing them to focus on setting their organisational vision, leading strategic change, and engaging with teams and key stakeholders face to face.

“There is a growing realisation that the CEO role is set to change in very deep ways. That shift will transform not just the CEO’s role, but the day-to-day work for the wider C-suite as well,” said John Margerison, CEO of XFactorAi. "Right now, a significant share of executive leadership time is spent on operational activity, such as analysing data, compiling reports, signing off routine actions, and handling other repeatable tasks.”

“At least a third of this work will be outsourced to AI over the coming 18-to-24 months. At XFactorAi, we have already shown that it is possible to build this kind of executive AI by combining sales, marketing and writing capabilities.”

But Margerison warns that adoption will be slowed by a lack of trust in AI, both among internal teams and regulators. He also believes that many CEOs will be reluctant to outsource elements of decision-making to AI systems developed outside the business. Yet this risks large businesses, especially in non-tech industries, becoming dependent on inexperienced in-house tech teams that lack the capacity or capability to deploy these systems quickly.

“Many regulators still view AI as a black box, where decision-making cannot be properly or easily scrutinised. There is deep regulatory discomfort with AI CEOs. That reflects a wider trust issue among the wider workforce too, with uptake held back because employees do not fully trust AI to carry out work reliably,” said Margerison. “But both problems can be addressed in the same way.”

“AI systems need to explain their actions and decisions in clear, logical terms, so regulators can properly interrogate them. At the same time, AI systems must be built in a way to keep humans in the loop. Final decisions and actions should be quarantined until they have been approved by a person.

“The bigger obstacle, though, is that large businesses are nervous about outsourcing the development of CEO AI systems,” added Margerison. “They worry about relying on external technology to support executive decision-making, but the result is that they become stuck with in-house teams that do not have the capacity or capability to deliver at speed. Projects stall, never reach completion, and competitors pull ahead.

“The solution is already starting to present itself in the financial data and M&A trends. That answer is buying that capability off the shelf through a strategic acquisition or exclusive licensing. We’ll see more of this over the coming months, which is likely to push AI M&A activity even higher in the second half of 2026.”

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ABOUT XFACTORAI

XFactorAi is an AI communications platform pioneering AI systems for enterprise environments. XFactorAi’s proprietary technology powers WorkPilot, which enables large enterprises to embed AI into their communications to streamline workflows, ensure compliance, and drive results. It has developed 11 production-ready AI applications powered by four underlying proprietary frameworks. For more information visit: https://www.xfactorai.com/

ABOUT JOHN MARGERISON

John Margerison is an international entrepreneur focused on building trust-first, human-in-the-loop AI systems for enterprise. Alongside serving as CEO and Founder of XFactorAi, he maintains an investment portfolio through his family office. He writes a regular newsletter about building trust-first AI for enterprises. To subscribe and find more information visit: https://johnmargerison.com/

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