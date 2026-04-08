Morris County (NJ) Chamber to honor four local nonprofits at annual Nonprofit Conference and Excellence Awards April 15

Sarah Ahart, president of the Mimi Washington Starrett Foundation Stephen Fredericks, founder and executive director of The Growing Stage-The Children's Theatre of New Jersey Marcela Lenox, chief advancement officer at West Morris Area YMCA

Event will also feature keynote speaker Sarah Ahart, president of the Mimi Washington Starrett Foundation

Our annual Nonprofit Conference and Excellence Awards is a celebration of the nonprofit community and a chance for our for-profit members and the public to join in that celebration.” — Meghan Hunscher, President

FLORHAM PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Morris County Chamber of Commerce will honor four local nonprofits at its annual Nonprofit Conference and Excellence Awards Wednesday, April 15, 8:30-11:30 a.m., at the Park Avenue Club in Florham Park. The event will also feature keynote speaker Sarah Ahart, president of the Mimi Washington Starrett Foundation.

The Nonprofit Excellence Award for Innovative Program winners are:

• Employment Horizons, which provides job placement and training to people with disabilities and other special needs, for its Readiness for Individual Success in Employment (RISE) program.

• Pearls of Wisdom Foundation, which promotes child nutrition, youth development, health and wellbeing, scholarships and the environment, for its Pre-school Power Pack program.

The Nonprofit Excellence Award for Exemplary Leadership winners are:

• Stephen Fredericks, founder and executive director of The Growing Stage-The Children's Theatre of New Jersey, which nurtures the performing arts through education and creates, produces and performs works that engage the entire family.

• Marcela Lenox, chief advancement officer at West Morris Area YMCA, which provides recreational programs and services for all ages.

The Mimi Washington Starrett Foundation provides grants to organizations dedicated to improving the lives and communities in Morris County and beyond, with areas of interest including health, addiction and homelessness; animal welfare; equal education opportunities; access to the arts; and environmental and historical preservation.

For more than two decades, Ahart has advocated for children and adults with varying intellectual and physical abilities, environmental conservation and historical preservation, while fostering collaborative leadership and community partnerships. With career experience at The Arc and Special Olympics Pennsylvania, YMCA and the Heritage Conservancy before joining The Mimi Washington Starrett Foundation, Ahart has a depth of insight into excellence in the nonprofit sector.

“Nonprofit organizations bring a wide variety of invaluable services to our communities, supporting causes that meet vital needs,” said Meghan Hunscher, chamber president. “They also provide volunteer and other partnership opportunities for businesses and their employees. The Morris County Chamber of Commerce has more than 100 members in the nonprofit sector and we are proud to provide programming, including forums, events and facilitation of volunteer opportunities, to further develop these partnerships, demonstrating the ‘power of connection.’ Our annual Nonprofit Conference and Excellence Awards is a celebration of the nonprofit community and a chance for our for-profit members and the public to join in that celebration.”

This annual gathering routinely draws more than 100 nonprofit sector employees, volunteers, board members and donors. To learn more or register, visit https://bit.ly/NonprofitExcellence2026.

About the Morris County Chamber of Commerce

The Morris County Chamber of Commerce has more than 675 member organizations that range from entrepreneurs and small businesses to large corporations and Fortune 500 companies. The chamber’s mission is to collaboratively advance the interests of its members to champion a thriving business and community environment. The chamber’s many events, meetings and seminars provide a platform for its members to connect, collaborate, learn and succeed. The chamber is dedicated to the advancement of Morris County's businesses and community by providing services, information and advocacy to support the success of its member organizations. They are headquartered in Florham Park.

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