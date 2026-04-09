Award-Winning Documentary on Addiction Now Free to Watch on YouTube

The Christine Ortoll Charity creates media which inspires those dealing with mental and substance use disorders to seek help. Told through Christine’s personal journals, One Second at a Time chronicles her father Mike Ortoll’s decade-long fight to save his daughter from addiction

‘One Second at a Time’ Offers a Glimpse into a Family’s Decade-Long Battle with Substance Misuse

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Mental Health Awareness Month, a father is turning personal tragedy into a message of hope by making his award-winning documentary free for the world to watch and share. One Second at a Time: Battling the Monster of Addiction , recognized with over 67 film festival awards as one of the most impactful feature documentaries, is now available free on YouTube, along with the full media library produced by the Christine Ortoll Charity . Previously distributed across platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Tubi, CW, and Roku, the decision to release the film at no cost reflects a simple mission: remove barriers, reach more people, and help save lives.Since premiering to a sold-out audience at the historic Tampa Theatre three years ago, One Second at a Time has impacted families across the globe. Told through Christine’s personal journals, the film chronicles her father Mike Ortoll’s decade-long fight to save his daughter from addiction, highlighting over 20 treatment attempts before her tragic passing from a fentanyl overdose at age 26. Directed and produced by award-winning filmmaker Tim Searfoss, the documentary has earned international recognition, including honors such as Best Documentary at global film festivals, and is now incorporated into the academic curriculum at Florida State University’s College of Social Work.Through the Christine Ortoll Charity, Ortoll has expanded this mission beyond storytelling into real-world impact. At Florida State University, the charity helped grow the Collegiate Recovery Program, LIFT, from virtually no participation to reaching over 6,000 students—creating a community where students in recovery can connect, heal, and thrive. The charity’s short film, The Safety Net: Helping College Students in Recovery Thrive , further highlights the life-changing importance of these programs and provides a showcase on how other colleges can have similar success via alumni, faculty and students working together.Since it first premiered to a sold-out audience at the Tampa Theatre three years ago, One Second at a Time has gone on to help families across the world. As told through Christine’s journals, the film details the emotional impact behind her 20-plus trips to rehabilitation centers, before ultimately losing her life to a fentanyl overdose at the age of 26. One Second at a Time has received over 70 film awards, including ‘Best Documentary’ at the Berlin Film Festival Awards. Directed and produced by Tim Searfoss, the film is even part of the curriculum of the College of Social Work at Ortoll’s alma mater, Florida State University.“Addiction can tear families apart but healing begins with understanding, connection and hope,” said Ortoll. “We are sharing One Second at a Time and all of our media for free because if this story reaches the right person at the right time, it can save a life. Christine wanted to be remembered for her bravery, and through this, her legacy will continue to inspire others to seek recovery and thrive.”One Second at a Time is also available for streaming on Future Today (Fawesome), OTT Studio and Stash TV. All media created by the Christine Ortoll Charity is free to watch on YouTube. The content is also available for a small donation at ChristineOrtollCharity.com. For more information on the Christine Ortoll Charity, visit www.christineortollcharity.org About the Christine Ortoll CharityFounded by Michael Ortoll in 2021 in honor of his daughter who fought and lost a 10-year battle to substance abuse and mental illness, ultimately succumbing to a fentanyl overdose in late 2020. The Christine Ortoll Charity exists to transform the lives of those sharing a similar struggle so that they can seek recovery and thrive. Through supporting and leading initiatives, including the College Recovery Program, the charity has a goal that no individual will ever again be defined by their disease. For more information or to donate to the Christine Ortoll Charity, visit www.christineortollcharity.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.