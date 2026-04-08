L.A. Barrier & Son Inc. Appoints Splash Omnimedia as Marketing Agency of Record

Strategic partnership supports long-term growth and brand visibility for the nearly 90-year-old hauling company.

Matt helped guide my company's leadership team through a 5-year vision exercise, Splash Omnimedia's GPS Framework. Our team left feeling unified and with goals to take us forward together.” — Leigh Provost, Executive Vice President of L.A. Barrier & Son

LEXINGTON, SC, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- L.A. Barrier & Son Inc., a family-owned hauling and logistics company with a legacy dating back nearly 90 years, announced today its strategic partnership with Splash Omnimedia to serve as its marketing agency of record. The partnership follows the company’s participation in Splash Omnimedia’s GPS Framework strategic planning process, which helped align leadership around a shared vision for the company’s future.

Founded by Luther Alexander (L.A.) Barrier, the company began with a single dump truck in Salisbury, North Carolina, hauling materials for local quarries and contractors. As the business grew, the company relocated its operations to Lexington, South Carolina in 1968, where L.A. Barrier & Son continues to operate today, serving contractors and businesses throughout the region.

“Matt helped guide my company's leadership team through a 5-year vision exercise, Splash Omnimedia's GPS Framework. It was a great day. Our team left feeling unified and with goals to take us forward together. I highly recommend working with Matt and the Splash team!” said Leigh Provost, Executive Vice President of L.A. Barrier & Son.

Following the leadership planning session, L.A. Barrier & Son selected Splash Omnimedia to serve as its ongoing marketing partner. In this role, Splash will provide strategic oversight and marketing execution designed to strengthen the company’s brand presence, refine its messaging, and support relationship-driven growth within its core service markets.

Matt Thompson, Senior Partner at Splash Omnimedia, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration.

“L.A. Barrier & Son is the type of organization we love working with — a strong family-owned company with deep roots in the Midlands and a reputation for reliability and service,” said Thompson. “Their leadership team has a clear vision for the future, and we’re excited to partner with them to help support that vision through strategic marketing and consistent execution.”

About L.A. Barrier & Son

Founded in 1935, L.A. Barrier & Son is a third-generation family-owned hauling company headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina. Known for dependable service, a well-maintained fleet, and strong customer relationships, the company provides hauling solutions for contractors and businesses throughout the Southeast.

About Splash Omnimedia

Splash Omnimedia is a full-service marketing agency based in Lexington, South Carolina specializing in strategic marketing planning, branding, digital marketing, video production, and website development. Acting as a complete outsourced marketing team, Splash Omnimedia partners with organizations to develop and execute marketing strategies that drive visibility, engagement, and measurable growth.

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