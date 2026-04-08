The Franchise Game 2026 Returns to Yum! Brands Headquarters for Its Fourth Year

Daylon A. Goff, Tarji Carter & Dessie Brown - Photo By The Andersons Photography Tarji Carter, Daylon A. Goff & Dessie Brown

A premier franchise symposium and trade show connecting top brands, operators, and future owners

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Franchise Game, one of the most dynamic and culturally relevant franchise symposiums and trade shows in the country, returns for its fourth year with an elevated experience designed to educate, connect, and position attendees for successful franchise ownership and long-term growth.Hosted once again at the global headquarters of Yum! Brands in Plano, Texas (just outside of Dallas), this year’s event is set to deliver its most impactful and intentional experience to date.Founded by franchise industry veteran Tarji Carter (CEO, The Franchise Player), alongside partners Dessie Brown Jr. (Director of Marketing, Feng Cha) and Daylon A. Goff (Founder, It’s Just Day – Strategic Consulting), The Franchise Game continues to bring together a powerful mix of franchise brands, high-performing operators, investors, and aspiring owners in a way that few events can.A Curated Experience Built for GrowthThis year’s programming is designed to go beyond inspiration and deliver real insight, access, and opportunity.The event will feature a standout fireside chat with Johnny Gao and his wife Yan, founders of Feng Cha, sharing their journey building one of the fastest-growing premium boba beverage brands in the country, rooted in community, culture, and lifestyle.Attendees will also hear directly from some of the nation’s top-performing franchisees in a candid panel discussion focused on how they entered franchising, scaled their portfolios, and what it truly takes to win in today’s competitive landscape.Additionally, a dedicated economic development panel will highlight the resources, partnerships, and funding opportunities available within local communities—providing attendees with a clearer pathway to ownership and expansion.Access to Top Franchise BrandsThe trade show floor will feature a curated mix of some of the country’s most recognized and emerging franchise brands, giving attendees direct access to real opportunities and key decision-makers.Participating brands have included Smoothie King, Sonny’s BBQ, The Original Hot Dog Factory, Potbelly Sandwich Shop, Inspire Brands, GoTo Foods, Dine Brands Global, and KFC, among others.Recognizing Leadership & ImpactA signature moment of the event will be the presentation of the Roland Parrish Impact Award, recognizing a franchisee who demonstrates exceptional leadership, sustained business growth, and a deep commitment to community impact. Named in honor of Roland Parrish, a distinguished Dallas-based entrepreneur, philanthropist, and CEO of Parrish Restaurants, Ltd., which operates over 25 McDonald’s franchises—the award celebrates a legacy of excellence, ownership, and giving back.An Elevated Networking ExperienceThe Franchise Game experience begins with the highly anticipated VIP Networking Reception on Thursday, August 13th, 6:00pm - 8:00pm, hosted at the exclusive Cowboys Club at The Star.Known for bringing together high-level operators, investors, and decision-makers in an intimate, relationship-driven setting, the reception sets the tone for meaningful connections before the main event.The full-day symposium and trade show will take place on Friday, August 14th, 8:00am - 5:00pm, featuring a robust lineup of programming, brand exhibitions, and strategic networking opportunities.Where Opportunity Meets Access“The Franchise Game is a unique opportunity to build relationships with professionals you’re simply not going to find at traditional franchise shows. We’ve been intentional about curating the room, bringing together individuals who are serious about ownership and equipped with the knowledge, experience, and access to capital to execute. This is where real conversations happen, and where real deals get done,” said Tarji Carter.Whether attendees are exploring franchise ownership, expanding their portfolio, or looking to build meaningful partnerships, The Franchise Game provides a platform designed to move with purpose and scale with confidence.Registration & Contact InformationTickets, sponsorship opportunities, and event details are now available at https://www.franchisegamechanger.com/ For media inquiries, partnerships, or additional information, please contact:Dessie Brown Jr.

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