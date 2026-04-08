Community Care Physicians First in U.S. to Incorporate Novel Patient Navigation Record System into Practice Workflow

NavPoint Health is the developer of NACI Care

Community Care Physicians (CCP) is first community oncology program to incorporate the NACI Care™ Patient Navigation Record System into its practice workflow.

NACI Care enables organizations to document the true scope of navigation from patient outcomes to navigator workload while providing robust insights into the ROI that navigation programs deliver.” — Rani Khetarpal, MBA

LATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community Care Physicians (CCP), the largest independent multispecialty medical group in New York’s Capital Region, has become the first community oncology program in the U.S. to incorporate the latest version of the NACI Care ™ Patient Navigation Record System (PNRS) into its practice workflow.Further developed by NavPoint Health ™, NACI Care™ is purpose-built technology designed specifically to support patient navigation programs enabling navigators to document patient interactions, track program impact, and capture the data required to support operational improvement and emerging reimbursement opportunities. The implementation marks an important step forward for community oncology programs seeking to expand navigation services while demonstrating measurable value.Filling a Void for Navigation ProgramsWhen Elizabeth Stockwell, BSN, RN, OCN, ONN-CG, joined CCP nearly three years ago as its sole oncology nurse navigator, she knew two things: she wanted to grow the navigation program, and she would need clear data to build the case.Realizing both goals, however, would require technology that did not yet exist within their existing electronic medical records (EMRs). Stockwell’s search for a solution that could help her document the complexity of the navigator role led her to NACI Care™. Months later, CCP became the first community oncology program in the country to pilot the updated platform.Stockwell says the impact was immediate.“From day one, NACI Care has allowed me to structure my day and improve my workflow. I can provide real-time reporting on any data I capture within NACI Care with the stroke of a key, helping guide conversations with our patients and coordinate their care across various specialties within CCP—including medical imaging, surgery, and medical or radiation oncology – as well as outside the system if needed. What’s more, the NavPoint team has helped me build out the system, so it gathers whatever data I need,” she says. “It’s truly a centralized location for documenting interactions and tracking metrics, ensuring our patients get the best care they deserve.”"For patients, this means peace of mind knowing their care is seamlessly connected behind the scenes—reducing confusion, minimizing delays, improving communication between providers, and creating a clear, coordinated path from screening through treatment and follow-up,” Stockwell adds.Unlike traditional documentation tools, NACI Care reflects real-world navigation workflows and centralizes documentation, tracks barriers to care, supports program analytics, and enables organizations to evaluate the impact of navigation on patient outcomes and operational performance in real time.NACI Care also arrives at a pivotal moment for navigation programs nationwide. In 2024, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services introduced new reimbursement pathways for Principal Illness Navigation (PIN) services, creating an opportunity for healthcare organizations to sustainably fund navigation programs provided they have the infrastructure to document and report those services.“Having worked in community-based oncology navigation programs throughout most of my career, I understand the challenges these practices face,” says Linda Burhansstipanov, Co-Founder and President of NavPoint Health. “This was the inspiration for NACI Care. I wanted to empower providers with the tools they need to address disparities in patient care, drive efficiencies, and improve patient outcomes.”“NACI Care provides navigation programs with the infrastructure they have been missing,” explains Rani Khetarpal, MBA, Co-Founder, CEO, NavPoint Health. “For years, navigators have delivered extraordinary value for patients, but much of that impact has been difficult to capture in a structured way. NACI Care enables organizations to document the true scope of navigation from patient outcomes to navigator workload while providing comprehensive insights into the return on investment that navigation programs deliver.”“As organizations begin exploring opportunities such as PIN reimbursement, having the right infrastructure to document and demonstrate navigation’s value becomes even more important,” she continues. “We’re excited to partner with CCP as they work to grow and strengthen their navigation program.”About Community Care PhysiciansCommunity Care Physicians (CCP) is the first and largest independent, physician-led multispecialty medical group in the Capital Region of NY, with more than 70 practice locations serving patients across Albany, Columbia, Greene, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, and Warren counties. Today, CCP cares for approximately one out of every three to four people in the region. Since 1984, CCP has delivered high-quality, patient-centered ambulatory care that is accessible, convenient, and innovative. As a locally owned, independent medical group, CCP provides a coordinated, community-based approach to primary and specialty care, supported by more than 420 providers across over 30 medical specialties. CCP is recognized both locally and nationally for its commitment to clinical excellence and an exceptional employee experience. Visit us on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, and online at www.communitycare.com About NavPoint Health™NavPoint Health™ is a global healthcare organization dedicated to improving patient care and treatment outcomes by optimizing patient navigation. Built by navigators with development funding from the National Institutes of Health, its proprietary NACI Care™ Patient Navigation Record System aligns with nationally recommended standardized navigation metrics, providing a user-friendly method for documenting navigator care, tracking program metrics, and supporting reimbursable navigation services. Follow us on LinkedIn and online at www.NavPointHealth.co

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