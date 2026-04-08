Cook County Property Forfeiture and Tax Sales Ruled Unconstitutional, Delayed Until December 2026

O’Connor discusses the implications of the court’s ruling on Cook County’s tax sales

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Cook County is currently embroiled in one of the worst property tax situations of the modern era. What started as a computer glitch quickly spiraled out of control, revealing the systemic failures in the Chicagoland system. 2025 saw the whole house of cards come tumbling down in record time. While the infamous triennial reassessment continued to drive up home values, a true travesty unraveled across the county. While the average tax bill jumped 16%, many neighborhoods in the South and West Sides saw tax jumps of over 100%. These were mostly economically disadvantaged communities and majority-minority neighborhoods.With bills being late to boot, taxpayers across the county found themselves up against the wall to end 2025. A small break for taxpayers finally crept through, however, and it was not from legislation or executive order. Instead, the judicial process handed a victory to taxpayers that had been years in the making. Often the ultimate stick to use against homeowners, residential property tax sales in Cook County were ruled unconstitutional by a judge. This removes one of the major weapons that the Cook County Treasurer has to use against delinquent taxes. In this article, we will discuss tax sales in the Chicago area and what this ruling means going forward.The Annual Tax SaleCook County’s Annual Tax Sale has long been seen as predatory. When a person falls behind on their taxes, they have 13 months to make things right. If they do not, then their tax debt is put up for auction. Private investors can then pay the taxpayer’s debt, allowing the investor to get a stake in the property. The investor cannot take possession of the property, nor do they have much control over it. The taxpayer has 30 months to pay both the original debt and any mounting interest back. If the debt is not paid within this timeframe, then the investor may take full possession of the property.This means that if a taxpayer owes $5,000 in taxes on a $500,000 home and are unable to pay the $5,000, then they lose the entire house, with no compensation to the homeowner. Taxpayers essentially lose $500,000 to settle a $5,000 debt. This has generally been seen as one of the most unfair versions of asset forfeiture in the nation. An investigation in 2025 found that for a total debt of $2.3 million, taxpayers lost $108 million worth of property. Many taxpayers see such a transfer of wealth as illegal, and many lawsuits have been launched over the decades to prove just that. Illinois is the last state to avoid reforms to the system, even after major court cases have struck down similar laws in other states.An Unfair Tool of InequalityWhile the initial numbers look bad, the reality of the program seems to be much worse. Anyone who has paid taxes in Chicago knows that the deck is stacked against the taxpayer, but even this is extreme for Cook County. Often, these forfeitures were targeted at low-income individuals, minority communities, or other disadvantaged groups. The forfeitures of property allowed outside investors to take advantage of the vulnerable, leading to massive profits. This has also been a tool for gentrification, one of the reasons that the West and South Sides were hit so hard. This creates a self-sustaining cycle, where traditional owners are forced out, then prices rise so that more homes become unaffordable, and are eventually seized.An Outcome Years in the MakingWhile the Illinois policy for tax sales has been controversial and outdated for decades, all attempts to modernize it or make it fairer have failed. However, 1,700 homeowners filed a class-action lawsuit against Cook County in 2022 due to the loss of property and equity. Like all cases, it took years to work its way through the court system, but it appears that the hard work of the attorneys and the patience of the homeowners finally paid off. In conjunction with rulings in other states, including one made by the Supreme Court, the legal team for the taxpayers was able to prove that Cook County was violating the U.S. Constitution by taking much more in value and equity than what they were owed.The court found that the Cook County and Illinois systems violated constitutional protections on several fronts. First, the Fifth Amendment protection against the loss of property without just compensation was violated, as owners lost entire homes and all the equity associated with them for a fraction in back taxes. The Eighth Amendment was also violated, as it protects citizens from excessive fines. The evidence was so blatantly against the Cook County Treasurer that the judge ruled in favor of the plaintiffs with a summary judgment. This means that there was no trial, as discovery showed that the evidence overwhelmingly favored the plaintiffs, and the treasurer had no real defense.More Lawsuits OngoingWhile there was a win against Cook, it is not the only county currently under legal action. DuPage and Lake counties are both seeing similar cases, which should get momentum from this win. With precedent established by both the Supreme Court and this case, it appears that more legal dominos are about to fall. This is not an unforeseen circumstance for Illinois, as all other states have changed their forfeiture and tax sale laws in the past few years. Like most things in Illinois, the legislative solution has been stuck in limbo due to both sides of the aisle refusing to take action.Moving ForwardWith one ruling on the books and more to come, it seems like the Illinois-style tax sales are on life support, soon to fade away. The Illinois House has delayed all tax sales in Cook County until at least December 2026. This is a tactic that will protect properties, while a new law for tax sales is created that will be compliant with the court. This is an extension on an earlier delay, and another could follow at the end of the year. There are currently a few bills that will ensure that taxpayers who lose their homes are compensated justly, so time will tell which can pass.Exemptions and Appeals Protect HomesEven if taxpayers will eventually be fairly compensated for the forfeiture of their homes, losing their largest investment for a small tax bill is the worst possible outcome. While Illinois has the highest level of property tax seizures in the nation, taxpayers do have options. Exemptions should always be the first line of defense. From the homestead to new laws protecting seniors, there are many solutions that exemptions can provide. Second, property tax appeals can help even the playing field. These protests allow homes to be assessed at the fair market value, rather than what the local assessor and their equalization factor deem appropriate. Thanks to the Cook County debacle, more residents across Illinois are exploring this option than ever before.About O'Connor:O’Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in Texas, Illinois, Georgia, and New York. O’Connor’s possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O’Connor’s core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O’Connor’s Property Tax Protection Program ™. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

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