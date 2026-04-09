Timeshare Users Group (TUG) Releases Free Guide to Help Owners Challenge Deceptive Sales Practices

Lied to by a timeshare salesperson?

New free resource outlines actionable steps for consumers who believe they were misled during timeshare presentations to fight back!

Once the cancellation window has passed, the conversation must focus on the details of the misrepresentation or lies -- A clear, well-documented complaint can significantly improve an owners chances” — Brian Rogers

ORANGE PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Timeshare Users Group (TUG), the very first timeshare website on the internet and largest independent timeshare owner community, today announced the release of a new free consumer guide aimed at helping timeshare owners who believe they were misled during a sales presentation fight back.The completely free guide provides step-by-step guidance for owners seeking to challenge misleading claims and pursue justice (and a refund). Timeshare sales presentations have long been associated with high-pressure tactics and verbal representations that may not be reflected in written contracts. Many consumers only recognize discrepancies after the legal rescission period has expired, leaving them uncertain about next steps.TUG’s newly released guide focuses on what owners can do after that window has closed. It outlines several practical strategies based on real-world owner experiences that focus on the misrepresentation & lies vs buyers remorse. Those seeking help after the rescission period should focus on demonstrating that their purchase was influenced by intentional inaccurate or misleading information that is so very common in these high pressure sales meetings.TUG emphasizes that informed consumers are less likely to fall victim to misleading sales practices. The organization continues to advocate for greater transparency within the timeshare industry and encourages prospective buyers to research resale options and ownership costs before making a purchase decision. However far too often owners fail to discover these tactics were used on them until their legal cancellation period has passed and as such they need help to describe exactly what their options are.The guide is available free of charge and is part of TUG’s more than quarter century of effort to provide independent, owner-focused education for all timeshare owners in need.

Lied to at a Timeshare Sales Presentation? Fight Back!

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