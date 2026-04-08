International TEDx Speaker Angel G. Henry says Emotional Immaturity is the Root Cause of Burnout and Disengagement

Angel G. Henry, International 3× TEDx Speaker and Organizational Development Consultant, helps organizations identify emotional immaturity as the hidden cost behind burnout, turnover, and disengagement.

Angel G. Henry identifies emotional immaturity as the silent driver behind burnout, turnover, and disengagement — and shows organizations how to fix it.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Burnout is not your organization’s core problem. Neither is turnover, low engagement, or broken communication. According to organizational development consultant and award-winning author Angel G. Henry, these are symptoms — and the root cause is something most leadership teams have never been trained to address: emotional immaturity.In 2026, Henry — an International 3× TEDx Speaker with over 20 years of experience in IT, project management, and organizational development — is bringing that message directly to HR conferences, corporate leadership summits, and executive teams through a three-part speaking series: “The Trilogy of Emotional Immaturity: At Work, At Home, and Across the Globe.”The Business Case: What Emotional Immaturity Is Costing YouOrganizations that normalize emotionally immature leadership and systems face measurable consequences:• Accelerated employee disengagement and voluntary turnover• Erosion of psychological safety — the proven driver of high-performing teams• Communication breakdowns that slow decision-making and stall innovation• Burnout cultures that cost U.S. employers an estimated $322 billion annually in lost productivity“Most leaders aren’t bad people. They’re operating inside systems that were never designed to support emotional intelligence — and they’ve been rewarded for it. That’s what we’re here to change.”— Angel G. HenryThe 2026 Trilogy: Three Talks. One Transformative Message.TEDxMaitama — “The Global Cost of Emotional Immaturity” — A global examination of how emotionally immature leadership and unchecked authority perpetuate harm across cultures and organizations.TEDxMSU — “Sonder: The Quiet Cost of Emotionally Immature Systems” — A deep dive into workplace systems that prioritize speed and hierarchy over humanity, quietly eroding trust, engagement, and retention.TEDxTulsa — “Unravel: Teaching a Generation to Speak Before Silence Is Their Only Language” — A powerful examination of how emotional suppression shapes identity, voice, and leadership capacity.Angel’s keynotes and workshops are not inspiration without application. Every engagement delivers:• A practical framework for identifying and disrupting emotionally immature patterns in leadership and team culture• Tools for building psychologically safe, high-accountability environments without sacrificing performance• Strategies to reduce burnout and strengthen talent retention — implemented immediately• A roadmap for leaders to close the gap between intention and measurable impactAbout Angel G. HenryAngel G. Henry is an International 3× TEDx Speaker, Organizational Development Consultant, and President of Amulet Consortium: Agility in Action. With over 20 years of experience in IT and project management, she specializes in applied emotional intelligence, the Agile Mindset Framework™, and culturally responsive leadership. She is the award-winning, internationally bestselling author of Dents in the Ceiling and a certified Workplace Mental Health Ally. Her clients include corporations, nonprofits, and government teams across the U.S. and internationally.Angel is available for keynotes, half-day workshops, and full-day leadership intensives. Speaking fees begin at $7,500.Book Angel for Your Next Eventwww. amuletconsortium.com Audience Reviews: talkadot.com/s/angelhenry ###

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