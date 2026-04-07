Orange County Man Pleads Guilty to Orchestrating Fraud Scheme that Submitted Nearly $270 Million in Bogus Claims to Medi-Cal

An Orange County man has pleaded guilty to submitting nearly $270 million in fraudulent claims over an 11-month span to Medi-Cal for expensive prescription drugs containing generic ingredients that were not medically necessary and, in many instances, not provided to the purported recipients, the Justice Department announced today.

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