Drug Dealer Caught with More Than 1 Kilogram of Fentanyl Who Continued Selling Drugs After Absconding Sentenced to Eight Year Prison Term

SAN FRANCISCO – Cristian Diaz-Villatoro was sentenced yesterday to eight years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, as well as possession with intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine

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