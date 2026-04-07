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New Yorkers sentenced to federal prison for illegal counterfeit passport operation in the Eastern District of Texas as part of Operation Take Back America

Two New York women have been sentenced to federal prison for an illegal counterfeit passport operation in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs. 

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New Yorkers sentenced to federal prison for illegal counterfeit passport operation in the Eastern District of Texas as part of Operation Take Back America

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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