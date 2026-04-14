AI Meets Print: Lulu Unlocks the Next Phase of the Personalization Economy

New data reveals explosive demand for AI-powered, print-on-demand customization

Personalization levels the playing field. Whether you’re a global brand or a solo entrepreneur, the ability to create meaningful, customized books at scale is now within reach.” — Craig Petersen, CEO

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lulu.com , the global leader in publishing technology and print-on-demand fulfillment, today announced significant growth across its B2B and API-driven business segments—underscoring the accelerating shift toward the personalization economy.As businesses and creators increasingly prioritize individualized customer experiences, Lulu’s platform is enabling scalable, high-quality print customization powered by automation and artificial intelligence.Recent data from Lulu shows that of the accounts leveraging AI-driven personalization for books, the top five collectively sold more than 167,000 customized units across 124,000 orders in the past year alone. This surge reflects a broader market shift: personalization is no longer a niche tactic, but a core driver of engagement, loyalty, and revenue.“Customers now expect products that feel uniquely theirs,” said CEO Craig Petersen. “What was once considered premium or experimental is quickly becoming the baseline for competitive differentiation.”Lulu’s B2B segment saw 15.6% revenue growth in 2025 over 2024, fueled by enterprise demand for flexible, scalable print solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing workflows.Companies across industries, including ecommerce, education, and content platforms, are increasingly using print-on-demand to create customized product experiences, reduce inventory risk while expanding product offerings, and streamline global fulfillment processes.At the center of this transformation is Lulu’s robust API , which allows businesses to automate and scale print fulfillment directly within their own platforms. Significantly, new API users grew 113% from 2024 to 2025, and Q1 2026 has already seen a 523% increase in new API users compared to Q1 2025. This rapid adoption signals a fundamental shift: print is no longer a standalone function but an integrated component of modern digital ecosystems.While enterprises scale personalization across global operations, entrepreneurs and independent creators are leveraging the same tools to build agile, customer-centric businesses.“Personalization levels the playing field,” Petersen added. “Whether you’re a global brand or a solo entrepreneur, the ability to create meaningful, customized books at scale is now within reach.”Lulu provides global publishing and print-on-demand technology that enables creators, businesses, and enterprises to produce, distribute, and scale high-quality printed books worldwide. With a focus on flexibility, sustainability, and innovation, Lulu empowers customers to turn ideas into tangible on-demand products.

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