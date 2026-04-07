Former Executive from Marlborough Sentenced to Two Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Defraud the IRS and Obstruction of Justice

BOSTON – A former accounting and real estate executive in Sudbury was sentenced yesterday in federal court in Boston for a multi-year scheme to cheat the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) by getting paid more than $1.6 million in compensation and fringe benefits under the table, all while lying to the U.S. Attorney’s Office about his income to avoid paying restitution he owed to victims of an earlier fraud scheme.

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