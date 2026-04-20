MELTRIC® Plug-and-Play Electrical Wiring at Data Center World 2026 in Washington D.C., Booth 1356

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MELTRIC® Corporation announces its exhibition at Data Center World, on April 20 - 23, 2026. MELTRIC will be in booth 1356.

FRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MELTRIC Corporation, the leading North American provider of Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles, will exhibit at Data Center World, April 20 to 23, 2026, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C., Booth #1356.At Data Center World, MELTRIC will highlight the advantages of its plug-and-play plugs and receptacles with Switch-Rated technology for uncompromised power performance in data center build and operation ( https://meltric.com/solutions/data-centers ).MELTRIC's advanced electrical connection devices meet the demand for mobile, temporary power during builds, and redundant, backup, and quick-connect power during standard operation. With the ability to quickly and safely disconnect individual data stacks, MELTRIC devices empower data centers to perform maintenance and system modifications without excess downtime.Additionally, MELTRIC devices improve Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) by generating less stray heat than traditional pin-and-sleeve devices, reducing cooling demands and enhancing energy efficiency.The unique design of MELTRIC products integrates safety and functionality in an all-in-one solution, combining a disconnect switch with a plug and receptacle. This allows users to achieve a safe and secure disconnection at the simple push of a button while maintaining line-of-sight disconnect through visual verification of zero energy and de-energization.Representatives will be available at Booth #1356 during the Data Center World event, showcasing and discussing how MELTRIC can enhance the efficiency and reliability of data center operations. Choose MELTRIC to keep your data center UPS, stacks, and cooling connected with Plug Into Blue confidence.For more information about MELTRIC and its range of electrical power solutions, visit https://meltric.com/ About MELTRIC: MELTRICmanufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles – including a signature brand of UL-listed, Switch-Rated devices with DECONTACTOR™ technology and push-button circuit disconnection – along with multipin, high amperage, single pole, and hazardous location devices.Contact MELTRIC at 1-800-824-4031 or visit their website, https://meltric.com/ Media Contact: Grant Zwicke, MELTRIC, 414-433-2766, gzwicke@meltric.com

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