Emir Balat And Ibrahim Kayumi Indicted For March 7, 2026, Isis-Inspired Attack Outside Gracie Mansion

United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), Kash Patel, Assistant Director in Charge of the New York Field Office of the FBI, James C. Barnacle, Jr., and Commissioner of the New York City Police Department (“NYPD”), Jessica S. Tisch, announced today an eight-count indictment charging EMIR BALAT and IBRAHIM KAYUMI in connection with their alleged terrorist attack in Manhattan on March 7, 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.