Cocaine Dealer and Repeat Immigration Offender Sentenced to Federal Prison

WILMINGTON, Del. – A Newark man was sentenced today to 30 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and illegal reentry into the United States after removal. U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Hall imposed the sentence.

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