Wilmington Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material

WILMINGTON, Del. – A Wilmington man was sentenced yesterday to 121 months in prison for distributing child sexual abuse material (“CSAM”). U.S. District Judge Gregory B. Williams imposed the sentence.

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