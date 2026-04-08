North Capital Meridian Diplomacy Forum to Convene North American Leaders on April 15, 2026

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North Capital Meridian Diplomacy Forum , the second annual collaboration between the U.S. Mexico Foundation and Meridian International Center, and in partnership with the Business Council of Canada, will take place on April 15, 2026, bringing together influential leaders from across North America to discuss the future of the trilateral relationship.2026 marks a pivotal year for North America as the United States, Canada, and Mexico navigate a defining moment in their shared economic and strategic relationship. As the review of the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA) unfolds, decisions made this year may shape the future of regional partnership, supply chains, and economic competitiveness across the continent.Featured Speakers Include:- T.H. Christopher Landau, Deputy Secretary of State, U.S. Department of State- Rep. Marc Veasey, (TX-33) Co-Chair American Canadian Economy and Security Caucus- Rep. Joaquin Castro, (TX-22) Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere- Edgar Amador Zamora, Secretary of Finance and Public Credit of Mexico- Governor Manolo Jiménez Salinas, State of Coahuila- Mark Glauser, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of Canada to the United States- Altagracia Gómez Sierra, Coordinator of the Business Advisory Council to the Government of MexicoThrough a series of roundtables and breakout sessions, the forum aims to generate candid dialogue and actionable solutions that advance regional security, resilience, and shared prosperity.For more information about the 2026 North Capital Meridian Diplomacy Forum please email forums@meridian.org.Media Access & Coverage Opportunities- Interviews with top industry executives, policymakers, and international leaders.- Photo and video opportunities, including panel discussions and networking moments.For media credentials or more information, contact:Riley Nelson,Associate Director, Communications & MarketingRnelson@meridian.org; communications@meridian.orgAbout Meridian International CenterMeridian is a nonpartisan center for diplomacy founded in 1960 and headquartered on a historic campus in Washington, D.C. Our mission is to empower leaders to advance the next era of diplomacy for a better future. Our programs strengthen American leadership by accelerating collaboration on shared challenges, increasing economic competitiveness, and building geopolitical resilience. We equip leaders from business, science and technology, cities and states, culture and sports with the insights, networks, and resources to navigate a complex world.About the U.S. Mexico FoundationThe U.S. Mexico Foundation (USMF) is a binational non-profit, non-partisan, organization dedicated to fostering cooperation and bilateral understanding between the United States and Mexico. Rooted in the North America Free Trade Agreement, the organization was founded in 2001 and began operations in 2004 with seed capital from the David & Lucile Packard Foundation, Carnegie Corporation, and FUNDEMEX.

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