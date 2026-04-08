Topeka man uses federal grant funds as shopping money

A former employee of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation (PBPN) pleaded guilty to misapplying thousands of dollars the tribe received in federal grants and using the money to purchase sports memorabilia.

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