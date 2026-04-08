Maison TergaDo Expands from 3 to 12+ Companies with Two Strategic Acquisitions

Maison Tergado announces year-over-year growth, acquisitions of 4SSI and Cilumas, and proprietary AI platforms in development

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maison TergaDo , a family-led international collective , announces significant year-over-year expansion. The organization grew from three core initiatives—ΣigmaClava, NOX Foundation, and AidePersona —to 12+ companies spanning elite networks, artificial intelligence, education, wellness, emergency response, and community support.This year's expansion includes the strategic acquisition of 4SSI, an AI-powered platform for non-emergency situation analysis, and Cilumas , a sensory wellness platform. Both acquisitions align with Maison TergaDo's core mission to protect and support people in crisis, emotional clarity, and mental wellness. The organization launched nine additional ventures addressing identified human needs: Little Consult (AI business intelligence), ChatOnLIM (language learning across 70+ languages), EvoTerran (community building), MyAgentSelf (personal AI agents), LetsEatHere (culinary discovery), CraftForUs (creative engagement), AskNoxe (emotional support), and NOXE Smart Schools (education innovation).Maison TergaDo is also developing two proprietary technology platforms. An agentic business intelligence system provides autonomous, real-time analysis for enterprises. Personalized and personified AI agents are engineered to create deeply customized digital companions that enhance human capability rather than diminish autonomy."This year marks our transition from three focused initiatives to a coordinated ecosystem," co-founders Shane and Alexandra state. "Every venture was added intentionally. Acquisitions aligned with our mission to protect and support people. Every platform was built because we identified a real human need. We remain committed to quality over growth, and impact over extraction."Shane, an engineer and systems architect with over a decade of technology experience, provides structural clarity and practical design. Alexandra brings emotional insight and compassion developed through caregiving, trauma recovery, and supporting vulnerable populations. Together, they guide Maison TergaDo with unified vision. The organization operates as a multi-national collective with team members from diverse cultures aligned by shared values of stability, integrity, and human dignity. Maison TergaDo collaborates with governments, educational institutions, foundations, and partner organizations worldwide.Maison TergaDo's portfolio reflects a deliberate philosophy: build systems that protect people, create platforms that elevate individuals, and design environments where opportunity, compassion, and strength coexist. With proprietary platforms in active development, expanded acquisitions, and a growing global team, the House continues to deliver systems that support people in their work, families, and personal journeys.About Maison TergaDoMaison TergaDo is an international collective of technology, education, and impact initiatives founded on the principle that systems must protect, uplift, and empower people they serve. The House operates across elite private networks (ΣigmaClava), artificial intelligence and automation (AidePersona), innovation infrastructure (Sig X Tech), luxury experiences (Ciluna), community support (NOX Foundation), emotional wellness (AskNoxe, Cilumas), education (NOXE Smart Schools), emergency response (4SSI), business intelligence (Little Consult), language learning (ChatOnLIM), community platforms (EvoTerran), personal AI agents (MyAgentSelf), culinary discovery (LetsEatHere), and creative engagement (CraftForUs). Learn more at tergado.com.

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