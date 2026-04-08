Dr. Theresa Pringle Honored with Global Impact Award and International Double Honorary Professorships

From tragedy to triumph, Theresa Pringle, H.C., is recognized for planting seeds in "mental gardens" and her lifelong service to those in multi-level disparity.

I plant seeds in mental gardens so people become brave enough to face uncomfortable topics and find the realistic options that will truly improve their quality of life.” — Dr. Theresa Pringle

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Prof. Theresa Pringle’s continued recognition and acknowledgment in global awards is a true reflection of her daily walk in service to a wide spectrum of those in need. Her work reaches those experiencing or in imminent danger of homelessness, individuals reentering mainstream society, workforce transition, and senior services.

In February 2026, Dr. Pringle participated in the Global Excellence Summit, a prestigious gathering featuring Aimlay International (Delhi, India) with representation from Texas, Dubai, and ten major universities. During this event, her lifelong dedication to professional growth and public service was honored with several high-level achievements:

Double Honorary Doctorate in Professional Business Development and Public Administration from Orange County University.

Double Honorary Professorship of Divinity of Global Leadership and Humanitarian Works from Kennedy University of Baptist, in collaboration with the Florida Department of Education.

IFEA 2025 Award (Iconic Felicitation of Exemplary Achievement) from the Association of Awareness of Applied Research (AAAR) in Delhi, India.

Beyond these accolades, Dr. Pringle was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award through the Global Impact Awards, a collaborative effort with the Unified Nations Council and Entrepreneur's Diaries magazine.

It is often said that when Dr. Pringle enters a room, there is a tangible shift in mindset. She plants seeds in people's mental gardens that allow them to become comfortable, brave, and courageous enough to receive information about uncomfortable topics. She engages her audience to interact openly, bringing forth options that would normally remain unsaid.

"What has helped me be most effective is meeting people where they are and accepting people as they are," says Dr. Pringle. "By recognizing an individual's barriers, strengths, and weaknesses through interactive, real-time training simulations, individuals become empowered to make realistic choices that develop and improve their quality of life".

Despite her global reach, Dr. Prof. Theresa Pringle continues to live a life of service, working directly with those experiencing multi-levels of disparity to ensure that no one is left behind.

About Pringle’s Training Services

Pringle's Training Services provides interactive experiences to assist in reducing residual homelessness and bridging the gap in corporate leadership. The business stands out because it was born from Dr. Pringle's personal journey of tragedy to triumph, overcoming systemic barriers to bring forth consistent, effective outcomes

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