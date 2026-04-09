GUARDIAN FLEET SERVICES® EXPANDS TOWING AND TRANSPORTATION NETWORK WITH SIX STRATEGIC AFFILIATIONS

New affiliations strengthen service coverage in Columbus, Dallas, Sarasota, and Louisville markets while advancing Guardian®’s nationwide growth strategy

Our growth is driven by collaborations with high-quality operators who share our commitment to safety, professionalism, and service.” — Scotty Crockett

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardian Fleet Services® today announced continued growth across its national platform through six strategic network affiliations that expand the company’s towing and transportation network in key regional markets. Through affiliations with Suburban Towing, and Mosby’s Towing & Transport, Pro-Tow, Chub’s Towing, B&W Tire and Towing, Talon Towing, Guardian® is strengthening its ability to serve public sector and commercial customers with broader geographic coverage, greater operational capacity, and the responsiveness of trusted local providers backed by a national organization. Across all six strategic network affiliations, Guardian continues to take the approach of maintaining locally run operations, culture, employees, and legacy brand names and logos / identities.

Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, Guardian Fleet Services has become the nation’s largest provider of towing, recovery, and specialized transportation services, supported by an expanding footprint, advanced dispatch capabilities, and a long-standing commitment to the preservation of local company culture, brand, and people while supporting safety, service, and performance. Guardian’s affiliated companies now operate more than 50 locations across Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee and Texas, enabling the company to deliver 24/7 support where and when customers need it most. The company’s capabilities include light-duty and heavy-duty towing, recovery, towing management, storage, catastrophe response, and specialized transportation. Guardian also operates one of the country’s most extensive specialized transportation fleets, with the equipment and expertise to move heavy machinery, oversized loads, and mission-critical assets across North America.

“Our growth is driven by collaborations with high-quality operators who share our commitment to safety, professionalism, and service,” said Scotty Crockett, President of Guardian Fleet Services. “By aligning with trusted local companies and maintaining local operations and brands, we expand our national network while bringing additional resources, equipment, and operational support to the communities they serve. Combined with our continued investment in people, safety and organizational strength, these collaborations allow us to deliver the safe and reliable service that our customers expect.”

ABOUT GUARDIAN FLEET SERVICES®

Guardian Fleet Services, headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, provides towing, recovery, and specialized transportation services to municipal, state, and federal agencies, as well as commercial enterprises across the United States. Founded in 2017, Guardian Fleet Services was created to bring together leading regional towing and transportation providers into a unified national network. Today, the company and its affiliates operate more than 50 locations across Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas, and Ohio.

Guardian®’s affiliated companies collectively represent more than 250 years of industry experience. With over 1000 employees and one of the largest fleets of towing, recovery, and specialized transportation equipment in the country, Guardian delivers 24/7 service supported by advanced dispatch systems and highly trained operators.

Guardian Fleet Services is committed to the maintenance and culture of affiliated brands in addition to safety, operational excellence, and rapid response, supporting critical transportation infrastructure, commercial fleets, utilities, and public agencies nationwide.

For more information, visit www.guardianfleetservice.com or contact Hannah O’Shea.

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