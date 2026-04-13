Christine Miller Inducted into the 2026 Class of the AIMBE College of Fellows

WASHINGTION, DC, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) has announced the induction of Christine A. Miller, MBA to its College of Fellows.Election to the AIMBE College of Fellows is among the highest professional distinctions accorded to medical and biological engineers, comprised of the top two percent of engineers in these fields. College membership honors those who have made outstanding contributions to "engineering and medicine research, practice, or education” and to "the pioneering of new and developing fields of technology, making major advancements in traditional fields of medical and biological engineering or developing/implementing innovative approaches to bioengineering education."Ms. Miller was nominated, reviewed, and elected by peers and members of the College of Fellows “for transformative leadership and policy advocacy in healthcare, expansion of access to lifesaving therapies, and championing of women in STEM.”A formal induction ceremony was held during the AIMBE Annual Event at the Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel in Arlington, Virginia on April 13, 2026. Ms. Miller was inducted along with 175 colleagues who make up the AIMBE College of Fellows Class of 2026.While most AIMBE Fellows hail from the United States, the College of Fellows has inducted Fellows representing more than 35 countries. AIMBE Fellows are employed in academia, industry, clinical practice, and government.AIMBE Fellows are among the most distinguished medical and biological engineers including 4 Nobel Prize laureates and 27 Presidential Medal of Science and/or Technology and Innovation awardees. Additionally, 248 Fellows have been inducted to the National Academy of Engineering, 120 inducted to the National Academy of Medicine, and 56 inducted to the National Academy of Sciences.About AIMBEAIMBE is the authoritative voice and advocate for the value of medical and biological engineering to society. AIMBE’s mission is to recognize excellence, advance public understanding, and accelerate medical and biological innovation. No other organization brings together academic, industry, government, and scientific societies to form a highly influential community advancing medical and biological engineering. AIMBE’s mission drives advocacy initiatives into action on Capitol Hill and beyond.

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