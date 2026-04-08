Ponce Law Launches 8th Annual Outstanding Teacher Contest, Expanding Nominations to Include Pre-K Educators

Nominations Now Open: Vote for Tennessee’s Outstanding Pre-K and K-12 Teachers Through April 24

We’re excited to continue honoring the incredible work Tennessee teachers do year after year.” — Kim Ponce, Dir. Marketing and Community Outreach at Ponce Law

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ponce Law is proud to announce the return of its Outstanding Teacher Contest for the 8th consecutive year. In the lead-up to National Teacher Appreciation Day, the firm invites the public to nominate a current Tennessee teacher who has demonstrated outstanding dedication to their students and community.For the second year in a row, the contest will award Pre-K teachers alongside K-12 educators. Nominations are open until April 24, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. CST, and the winners will be announced on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, which coincides with National Teacher Appreciation Day.“We’re excited to continue honoring the incredible work Tennessee teachers do year after year,” said Kim Ponce, Director of Marketing and Community Outreach at Ponce Law. “By expanding the contest to include Pre-K educators, we aim to highlight the crucial role they play in early childhood development.”The top five K-12 teachers will each receive $500, while those in sixth through tenth place will receive $100 each, and the outstanding Pre-K teacher will be awarded $250. Additionally, the school that receives the most votes will receive $1,000 to support its programs.To show appreciation for all teachers, the top 50 K-12 teachers will each receive a special goodie bag from Ponce Law, and every correctly nominated teacher will receive an official “Outstanding Teacher” certificate.Tennessee residents can submit their free nominations by visiting the official contest page at https://www.poncelaw.com/outstanding-teacher-contest/ For additional information about the firm and its community, visit https://www.poncelaw.com/ You can watch the full interview about the contest on Today in Nashville here About Ponce LawPonce Law is one of the premier law firms in the Nashville, Tennessee area and is the only law firm in Middle Tennessee to receive the BBB Torch Award for Ethical Commerce. Our Injury Lawyers represent people who have been in car accidents, truck accidents, workplace accidents, and more. If you or someone you know has been involved in a personal injury accident, do not hesitate to reach out to one of our three locations for a free case review. Our Nashville personal injury lawyers have been helping injured victims in the community since 1994, and we have the experience and knowledge to build a strong claim on your behalf.

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