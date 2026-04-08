North Dakota Court System Raises Awareness of “Traffic Violation” Scam

Please be advised that the North Dakota Court System has been made aware that several scam messages purporting to be from the North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Court System have been circulating. The messages may be similar to those below.

The court system will never call, text or email you to demand immediate payment or threaten you with additional fines and costs for an overdue ticket. Any such message is a SCAM.

If you have any questions or concerns about a court case or any money you may owe to the court, you should either contact your local clerk of court directly using their local telephone number or go to the court system’s official website at www.ndcourts.gov.