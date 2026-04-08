Yuma AI Launches Ask Yuma: A Conversational AI to Manage eCommerce Support Operations

Ecommerce brands can now build automations, investigate issues, and generate reports by talking to their AI platform in plain English

CX teams shouldn't have to become platform experts to get the most out of their automation. With Ask Yuma, you just tell it what you need. The platform does the rest.” — Guillaume Luccisano, CEO & Founder

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yuma AI , the AI agent platform for ecommerce customer support, today announced the launch of Ask Yuma , a conversational interface that lets merchants manage their entire support automation through natural language.Ask Yuma is built into every page of the Yuma dashboard. It has full access to a merchant's tickets, automations, knowledge base, performance metrics, integrations, and brand voice. Instead of navigating settings or waiting for support, CX teams can now build, investigate, and optimize their automation in real time by simply asking Yuma."We started building on OpenAI's Davinci model in late 2022, generating draft replies for merchants," said Guillaume Luccisano, Founder and CEO of Yuma AI. "By 2023 we had autonomous AI agents handling tickets in production. 3 years and millions of customer conversations later, we realized the automation itself wasn't the bottleneck anymore. Configuring it was. Ask Yuma fixes that."Ask Yuma gives CX teams capabilities that previously required deep platform expertise or vendor assistance. Upload an SOP of any length and Ask Yuma will read it, ask clarifying questions, generate a visual flowchart, and produce a ready-to-deploy automation in a single conversation.It analyzes escalated tickets to surface automation opportunities, ranks them by impact, and links to real examples for verification.When a ticket is handled incorrectly, Ask Yuma traces the root cause through the merchant's configuration and recommends a fix. It can search through thousands of tickets to generate downloadable reports on product defects, complete with images, ready to share with executive teams or manufacturers. CX leaders can track automation rates, CSAT trends, and unusual spikes in plain English instead of building dashboards.Ask Yuma consolidates several previously standalone features, including Deep Search, Ask Why, Insights, and Weekly Product Defect Reports, into a single conversational interface.With Ask Yuma we upgraded our merchants to a self-Improving AI platform that goes beyond configuration. It actively identifies improvement opportunities, proposes plans, requests merchant approval before making changes, implements fixes, tests them in a sandbox environment, and verifies results. This creates a continuous improvement loop where the platform helps merchants optimize their automation over time.In just 1 week of internal release, Ask Yuma has seen 60% adoption among existing Yuma merchants.About Yuma AIYuma AI is the AI agent layer for commerce CX. Founded in 2022 by 3x Y Combinator founder Guillaume Luccisano, Yuma's AI agents autonomously handle customer conversations for 100+ commerce brands across North America (50%), Europe (40%), and worldwide, with automation rates reaching 93% for top merchants. The platform integrates with major helpdesks including Gorgias, Zendesk, Kustomer, Gladly, Freshdesk, Front, Re:amaze, and Salesforce, as well as commerce platforms like Shopify, BigCommerce, Magento, and WShop, plus a wide variety of custom CRM/ERP setups and 50+ third-party tools. Yuma AI is backed by Y Combinator, Gradient Ventures, Pioneer Fund, Altman Capital, and 50 angels.

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