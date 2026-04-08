Miami Barber Institute Promotes Eimy Almeida to Director of Academic Affairs

Miami Barber Institute

The appointment reinforces academic structure, leadership, and measurable student preparation aligned with industry standards.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami Barber Institute, a leading accredited barbering school in Miami, Florida, has promoted Eimy Almeida to Director of Academic Affairs, reinforcing its commitment to academic excellence, structured education, and measurable student preparation for the barbering industry.

Almeida began her career in education in 2016, advancing through roles in admissions, student services, career services, and academic operations. Her experience has provided a comprehensive understanding of student development and institutional processes.

Since joining Miami Barber Institute on April 7, 2025, she has played a central role in monitoring student progress across key indicators, including grades, attendance, advancement, conduct, graduation, and withdrawals. She has also managed academic reporting systems and supported instructors to maintain consistency across programs.

Her promotion reflects a strategic focus on strengthening academic leadership as the institution continues to grow. Campus Director Sergio Wong stated, “Eimy represents the type of leadership we aim to build within our institution. Her growth reflects discipline, consistency, and a deep understanding of both our students and our academic structure.” He added that her advancement strengthens “a more structured and accountable educational experience.”

In her new role, Almeida will oversee curriculum development, program structure, academic scheduling, and the hybrid learning platform, while continuing to manage externship coordination, instructor support, and student onboarding processes.

Co-Owner and President Luis Castillo emphasized the institutional focus on outcomes, stating that “our focus remains on excellence and measurable student progress. Strong academic leadership ensures that our students are not only trained, but properly prepared to succeed in the industry.”

Almeida stated that “this opportunity represents both responsibility and purpose. My focus is to continue strengthening our academic systems and supporting our students at every stage, ensuring they graduate with discipline, confidence, and real skills.”

Miami Barber Institute continues to invest in internal leadership development as part of its long-term commitment to delivering structured, high-quality education aligned with industry standards.



About Miami Barber Institute

Miami Barber Institute is a career focused barbering school based in Miami, Florida, dedicated to delivering structured, hands on education aligned with industry standards. The institution prepares students for professional licensure and long term success through a combination of technical training, academic structure, and real world practice.

The Institute offers a Restricted Barber program completed in 6 months and a Barber program completed in 9 months, available in person and in hybrid format. Training takes place in a supervised, professional environment where students develop technical skills, discipline, and consistency.

As part of its hands on approach, the Free Haircuts Program allows students to practice with real clients under instructor supervision while serving the community. This initiative supports both skill development and community outreach, reinforcing the Institute’s role as a training environment with real world impact.

Miami Barber Institute also provides career services to support students beyond graduation, helping them transition into the workforce with the preparation, structure, and confidence required to build sustainable careers in the barbering industry.

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