Over $300,000 awarded to Iowa schools to expand career-connected learning this summer

The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council at the Iowa Department of Education is awarding 17 STEM BEST® Program model schools a total of over $300,000 to help bring real-world STEM learning opportunities to life for Iowa students this summer. Through STEM BEST® Explore, Iowa schools can offer opportunities that expand on the work that STEM BEST® Program models are already doing during the school year.

“After last year’s successful pilot of STEM BEST® Explore, we are excited to see this unique opportunity expand to even more schools and communities across Iowa," said Tanya Hunt, STEM BEST® Program coordinator. "Connecting students with real-world experiences is a hallmark of STEM BEST®. This additional funding boosts career exploration and builds skills for student participants while deepening the impact of the program’s build-in support system.”

STEM BEST® Explore, an opportunity for existing STEM BEST® Program models, extends work-based and career-connected learning opportunities for students into the summer. Offering these opportunities outside of the traditional school year allows model schools to reach students who may not otherwise be available to participate due to scheduling constraints or other commitments.

Through an application and review process, the following 17 STEM BEST® Program models have been awarded up to $20,000 each to put toward a summer learning experience in their district

Ames Community School District - A student internship will connect students to careers with a focus on food systems, agriculture, sustainability and community engagement through immersive, hands-on experiences that help address food insecurity.

Burlington Community School District - Up to six students will engage in applied skilled trades learning related to construction management, electrical, welding, pipefitting and carpentry through an eight-week internship.

Cedar Falls Community School District - A week-long program will introduce up to 40 students in grades six through 12 to real-world applications of AI, including machine learning, data modeling and natural language processing, while collaborating to design solutions to community-based challenges.

Cedar Rapids Community School District – Through a five-week summer experience, interactive sessions and hands-on activities will help students build professional skills and expose them to high-demand career pathways while earning an elective college credit.

Cedar Rapids Community School District (Iowa BIG) – Students will design and lead week-long coding camps for middle school students. The school district will support a training-based internship model in cybersecurity and engineering through two summer experiences.

Cedar Rapids Community School District (Metro High School) – Students in manufacturing and robotics will attend a robotics event for hands-on exposure to emerging automation technologies while those in the Outdoor Education and Conservation pathway will participate in a week-long field experience with national park conservation professionals.

East Mills Community School District - High school students will have the opportunity to earn industry-recognized certifications through a three-week drone training program, preparing them for immediate employment in agriculture, construction, manufacturing and media.

Easton Valley Community School District - Students will maintain hydroponic units in the existing greenhouse, harvest produce, prepare it for sale and manage pest control through the Greenhouse Internship Program. Students will also deliver educational lessons about plant science to elementary students.

Forest City Community School District - The Futures STEM program will provide coding and construction activities that allow students to explore potential STEM career pathways through engaging, hands-on experiences.

Harlan Community School District - Elementary students will participate in interactive career visits and STEM activities, while middle and high school students will engage in work-based learning opportunities such as paid technology help desk internships and industry tours through the school’s Career Edventures program.

Iowa City Community School District - An 11-day Farm-to-Future Earth internship will let high school students gain hands-on experience in sustainable agriculture by working closely with community partners to cultivate and harvest produce and explore modern food systems.

Mason City Community School District - Graduating seniors will have the opportunity to complete the electric vehicle certificate program and earn an industry-recognized credential through a six-week, paid training program that blends structured, on-the-job training with classroom-based instruction.

Monticello Community School District - High school students will expand their agricultural and environmental science knowledge by working in the school’s greenhouse and garden with community partners on community beautification projects.

Pella Community School District - Through a one-week training and six-week work-based learning experience with community partners, students will earn a Business/Finance Specialist Certificate of Achievement.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District - Students will visit local health care providers, engage with industry professionals and gain hands-on experience using Virtual Reality X-ray simulators and the Anatomage table to learn anatomy and imaging techniques through a week-long summer camp.

South Hamilton Community School District - Middle school and high school students will design and construct an interactive STEM learning environment for K-6 students, incorporating hands-on problem solving, experimentation and critical thinking activities.

Storm Lake Community School District - A two-week course will allow high school students to earn school credit through immersive, travel-based exploration of STEM careers in health care, engineering, agriculture, conservation and innovation in partnership with several area businesses.

STEM BEST® Explore is an opportunity for existing STEM BEST® models. Through the STEM BEST® (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) Program, students and teachers work closely with local workplaces and professionals to introduce and prepare learners for future success in their communities. By helping schools identify and anticipate local workforce needs in collaboration with business professionals, the STEM BEST® Program aims to strengthen Iowa’s future workforce through the development and expansion of work-based learning and career exploration opportunities.

More information on the STEM BEST® Program and STEM BEST® Explore is available on the STEM BEST webpage.

