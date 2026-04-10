Lorna Whiston Academy has opened at The Anchor @ Marine Parade, which features Student Care and Enrichment lessons

Lorna Whiston has opened a new centre at The Anchor @ Marine Parade, adding another site to its wider Singapore Pre-school, Student Care and Enrichment network

Our vision is to create a safe and nurturing space where children can feel supported, inspired and excited to learn.” — Head of Schools

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lorna Whiston has opened a new centre at The Anchor @ Marine Parade, adding another site to its wider Singapore Pre-school, Student Care and Enrichment network. The new location is at 101A Marine Parade Road, #B1-20, Singapore 449972, and Lorna Whiston lists 9 February 2026 as the opening date for both its Marine Parade Student Care and Marine Parade Enrichment operations.

The new site combines weekday student care with weekend classes in one east-side location. Teaching areas listed for the centre include Speech and Drama, English Enrichment, and Student Care, reflecting a setup that serves families looking for both after-school support and enrichment lessons in the same venue.

On weekends, the centre operates as the Marine Parade Enrichment Hub and includes English Enrichment, Speech and Drama, Fun with Phonics and Holiday Camps. The centre is located in The Anchor @ Marine Parade, connected to Marine Parade MRT station.

“Our vision is to create a safe and nurturing space where children can feel supported, inspired and excited to learn.” The opening adds a new option for families in the East Coast area who want one location for care during the school week and lessons outside school hours. Lorna Whiston identifies East Coast, Katong, Bedok, Siglap and Marine Parade as the main areas served by the centre.

During the week, the site functions as a Student Care campus for Primary School children. The programme follows the model used at Lorna Whiston’s Greenwich student care centre and includes healthy meals, supervised homework and specialised enrichment support delivered within one campus setting.

Lorna Whiston also positions the Marine Parade centre near several Primary Schools in the surrounding area. The schools named on its public materials include Tao Nan School, Tanjong Katong Primary School, CHIJ Katong Primary, Ngee Ann Primary School and Haig Girls’ School.

The Student Care curriculum brings together teaching support from Lorna Whiston, Phi Learning and Seriously Addictive Maths, or S.A.M. Lorna Whiston describes this shared model as one that supports English, Chinese and mathematics while also building communication, collaboration, creativity and critical thinking in line with the Singapore Ministry of Education syllabus.

At the same time, the weekend enrichment side of the centre extends access to programmes already offered within the wider Lorna Whiston system. Its enrichment pages list English Enrichment for children aged 18 months to 12 years old, and Speech and Drama for ages 3 to 17, showing that the Marine Parade hub is part of a broader programme structure rather than a stand-alone site.

The Marine Parade opening also adds to Lorna Whiston’s broader group of centres across Pre-school, Student Care and Enrichment. Its main site states that every centre is fully owned and operated by Lorna Whiston Schools rather than franchised, while its locations page shows Marine Parade joining existing campuses in areas such as East Coast, Greenwich, Kallang Wave, Canberra, Hort Park and United Square.

Within that larger network, Lorna Whiston describes itself as an education provider with more than 45 years of experience and more than 75,000 alumni. Its homepage also identifies its Speech and Drama programme as one that is partnered with the Trinity College London exams board.

The Marine Parade location reflects a format that brings together two common parent needs in one place. Student care runs during the weekday school cycle, while enrichment classes are held on weekends, allowing the same centre to serve children across both routine care and structured learning activities.

Its location makes it easier for families who rely on public transport. Marine Parade MRT station’s commercial linkway serves Exits 4, 5 and 6.

For families in Singapore’s east, the new centre creates a single point of access for weekday supervision, homework support and weekend lessons. With Marine Parade now open, Lorna Whiston has added another site where student care and enrichment operate side by side under one roof.

About Lorna Whiston Singapore

Lorna Whiston Singapore is an education provider with more than 45 years of experience and more than 75,000 alumni, offering preschool, enrichment and student care programmes across multiple centres in Singapore. Its programmes support children at different stages of learning, with a focus on building strong foundations in language, communication and overall development through centres that are fully owned and operated by Lorna Whiston Schools.

Contact Details

General mobile: +65 8223 6316

General email: admissions@lornawhiston.com.sg

Marine Parade centre address: 101A Marine Parade Road, #B1-20, Singapore 449972

Marine Parade centre contact: +65 8399 2426

Website: https://www.lornawhiston.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.