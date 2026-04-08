New Historical Novel Brings Caerphilly Castle’s Centuries-Old Secrets to Life

Sweeping Tale Weaves 1175 Massacre, Queen Isabella’s Rebellion, and the Great Famine into One Unforgettable Welsh Castle

TULLAMORE, COUNTY OFFALY, IRELAND, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Caerphilly Castle holds secrets that span centuries. Some are written in stone; others are whispered in blood.In Secrets of Caerphilly Castle , debut author Alison McEvoy delivers a rich, immersive historical saga that moves between two pivotal eras. In 1175, young Tomos and his loyal wolfhound Gwydion sail into the bloody Christmas Day Massacre at Abergavenny, landing at the heart of a Wales still fighting to preserve its ancient legends and storytelling traditions against Norman rule.Decades later, in the 1300s, Queen Isabella of France seeks refuge within Caerphilly’s mighty walls alongside Roger Mortimer, while her husband, King Edward II and his favourite, Hugh de Spencer, tighten their grip on power. As rebellion brews and the devastating Great Famine of 1315–1322 ravages the land, the castle itself begins to lean under the weight of endless rain, a tilt still visible today.Blending real historical events with vivid Welsh legends, the novel explores themes of loyalty, betrayal, resilience, and the enduring power of stories.Key Highlights:• Authentic retellings of ancient Welsh legends interwoven with documented history• Dramatic portrayal of Queen Isabella’s invasion and the fall of Edward II• Powerful depiction of ordinary families surviving the Great Famine of 1315• Vivid scenes set inside the real Caerphilly Castle, including its famous leaning tower• Perfect for fans of Sharon Kay Penman and Elizabeth ChadwickAbout the Author:Alison McEvoy was born in South Wales and has spent years researching the history and legends of medieval Wales. After a life-changing car accident in 2019 left her with left-side paralysis, she turned her focus fully to creative writing. She now lives happily with her family in rural Ireland, where she continues to explore the rich past of her homeland through fiction.

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