Lorna Whiston x Sports Schooling Dare to Rise holiday camp

Lorna Whiston Schools and Sports Schooling will run the DARE to RISE holiday camp from 3 to 5 June 2026 at Sports Schooling’s Centre for Movement

DARE to RISE is a framework co-developed with Lorna Whiston Schools, grounded in research and pedagogy.” — Head of Schools

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lorna Whiston Schools and Sports Schooling will run the DARE to RISE holiday camp from 3 to 5 June 2026 at Sports Schooling’s Centre for Movement, bringing together swimming, art, and Speech and drama in a three-day programme for children aged 7 to 12. The camp is designed as a guided experience that helps children build confidence, expression, and perseverance through structured activities and reflection.

The programme also connects with Lorna Whiston’s wider educational background, including areas such as English Enrichment, while placing this camp within a broader framework focused on child development and parent support. Parents will attend two seminars during the programme so both adults and children can engage with the same ideas at the same time.

That shared model also brings in English Speech and Drama as part of a camp setting that combines communication, creativity, and challenge. A programme description states, “DARE to RISE is a framework co-developed with Lorna Whiston Schools, grounded in research and pedagogy.”

DARE to RISE is presented as a practical framework for families trying to better understand how children respond to effort, setbacks, encouragement, and progress. The programme was co-developed by Lorna Whiston Schools and Joseph Schooling, drawing from his experience in high-performance sport, Lorna Whiston’s expertise in education and pedagogy, and research in learning science and child development.

The framework is built around two connected ideas. DARE focuses on the child’s inner compass, including interest, confidence, effort, reactions to challenge, and reflection over time, while RISE looks at how adults shape growth through encouragement, exposure, structure, guidance, and thoughtful challenge.

Children will attend the camp from 10.00am to 4.00pm each day across the three-day run. The programme lists swimming, speech and drama, and art as its main activity areas, with each one intended to support a different part of a child’s development.

Swimming is described as a space for discipline, effort, and progress. Speech and drama is included to support expression and confidence, while art is positioned as a way to encourage creativity and focus.

The camp will be held at Sports Schooling’s Centre for Movement at 11 Slim Barracks Rise, NTU@One-North, in Buona Vista. Children must already be able to swim independently, as the programme is not intended to teach basic swimming.

Parents will attend two half-day seminars alongside the children’s camp. These sessions are scheduled for 3 June from 10.00am to 1.00pm and 5 June from 1.00pm to 4.00pm, timed to coincide with drop-off on the first day and collection on the last day.

The seminars are meant to help parents recognise motivation, confidence, and effort more clearly in their children. They are also designed to give families practical ways to apply the framework at home, so the lessons from the camp can continue after the programme ends.

Speaker information published for the programme names Joseph Schooling as the person introducing the framework through his personal journey, with a focus on how confidence, discipline, and resilience are shaped over time. Renee Stone, Head of Schools at Lorna Whiston, is listed as explaining the educational basis of the framework, while Don Poh, Group CEO of Lorna Whiston, will join the second seminar as a panel speaker.

Programme fees are listed as SGD 788 for one child and one adult, SGD 980 for one child and two adults, SGD 488 for one child and SGD 388 for each additional child. Priority registration is available now for existing Lorna Whiston or Sports Schooling families, including alumni, with places allocated on a first-come basis.

Lorna Whiston has more than 45 years of expertise and 75,000 alumni, placing the camp within a longer history of educational programmes for children in Singapore. In this case, DARE to RISE is being introduced not simply as a school holiday activity, but as a programme that brings children’s experiences and parent learning into one shared structure.

By combining guided activities for children with seminar sessions for parents, the programme is set up to give families a common language for growth, challenge, and resilience. The result is a holiday camp format that links physical activity, creative expression, and educational thinking in one coordinated experience.

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