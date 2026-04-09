Alexander Stubb headlines Eurelectric Power Summit 2026 on Europe’s energy security, competitiveness and decarbonisation

Eurelectric Power Summit 2026 in Helsinki will gather top leaders to tackle Europe’s energy security, competitiveness and decarbonisation challenges.

This year’s line-up of key decision makers underlines how electricity has moved to the top of the political agenda across all European capitals” — Kristian Ruby, Secretary General of Eurelectric

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On 3-4 June in Helsinki, the Eurelectric Power Summit 2026 will convene top policymakers, industry leaders and experts to address the evolving “energy trilemma” of electrification, security and competitiveness. The full programme and registration are available here As geopolitical tensions reshape the global landscape, Europe’s power sector faces mounting pressure to deliver on climate goals while ensuring resilience and affordability. The Eurelectric Power Summit 2026 will provide a high-level platform to explore how electrification can reinforce Europe’s energy security and industrial competitiveness while continuing to advance decarbonisation.Under the heading “Bringing Power to Life” the summit will zoom in on the key challenges facing the sector as it is integrating increasing amounts of variable renewables, while serving new demand from transport, industry and data centres. All this while adapting to an increasingly unpredictable landscape of geopolitical frictions, trade tensions and extreme weather events.“Reliable and affordable electricity is literally becoming a matter of life and death for the European continent as we navigate a far more complex landscape shaped by security concerns, technological disruption and global competition,” said Kristian Ruby, Secretary General of Eurelectric.An unmissable line-up of speakersThe Summit will gather a high-profile and diverse line-up of speakers spanning politics, industry, academia and strategic affairs. Confirmed speakers include Finnish President Alexander Stubb, European Commission’s Executive Vice-President Teresa Ribera, alongside Finland’s Minister of Climate and the Environment Sari Multala and Members of the European Parliament such as Radan Kanev and Ville Niinistö.A highlight of the programme is a featured exchange between Alastair Campbell, former spokesman to UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, and Rory Stewart, now Brady-Johnson Professor of Grand Strategy at Yale University - offering sharp insights at the intersection of geopolitics, communication and leadership. From industry and academia, leading voices shaping Europe’s energy future will take the stage, including Sandrine Dixson-Declève, Jan Rosenow, and top executives such as Markus Rauramo, Catherine MacGregor and Georgios Stassis.“This year’s line-up of key decision makers underlines how electricity has moved to the top of the political agenda across all European capitals” – said Kristian Ruby.Two timely reports shaping the debateThe Summit will also mark the launch of two major studies offering fresh angles for Europe’s energy and industrial policy:1. “Power Couples 2.0” – electrifying industry for competitiveness and sovereignty (3 June)Building on a series of high-level roundtables between EU policymakers and industrial leaders, this report will set out concrete pathways to electrify energy-intensive sectors still reliant on fossil fuels. It will highlight how electrification can reduce exposure to volatile imports, strengthen resilience and restore Europe’s industrial competitiveness - while outlining the policy frameworks and investments needed to make large-scale electrification cost-effective by 2030.2. Powering the AI revolution – aligning data centre growth with the energy transition (4 June)As artificial intelligence drives a surge in electricity demand, this report will explore how Europe’s power sector can both enable the expansion of data centres and harness AI to optimise system operations. It will address the dual challenge of scaling up clean, reliable power supply while using digital tools to enhance grid efficiency, forecasting and maintenance - turning AI from a potential strain into a system-wide opportunity.Eurelectric President Markus Rauramo, CEO of Fortum, and Secretary General Kristian Ruby will take questions on these findings and more during a press conference on 3 June at 13:00 EEST. Request press access.A rich programme at the crossroads of energy, security and technologyDiscussions throughout the event will focus on how Europe is recalibrating its energy strategy in response to geopolitical and technological disruption. Key themes include the resilience of energy infrastructure against rising physical and cyber threats, and the fast-growing convergence between electricity systems and AI-driven technologies.Media representatives are invited to attend the Summit and press conference, and to arrange interviews with speakers and experts.ENDSNote to Editors:Eurelectric represents the common interests of the European electricity industry. Speaking for more than 3500 electricity companies, we seek to promote the role of electricity in the advancement of society.

Eurelectric's President Markus Rauramo invites you to Power Summit 2026!

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