State Department of Transportation to Host Public Open House for State Route 7 Traffic Calming Project in Niskayuna

The New York State Department of Transportation will host a public open house to discuss proposed safety and traffic calming enhancements along State Route 7 in the Town of Niskayuna, Schenectady County. The project focuses on the corridor between Saint David’s Lane and Mohegan Road, aiming to reduce operating speeds and enhance safety for all users. Proposed measures include narrowing travel lanes to 11 feet, adding 4-foot-wide striped shoulders, and installing intermittent, raised landscaped medians.

The open house will be held on Thursday, April 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Iroquois Middle School, 2495 Rosendale Road, Niskayuna. Community feedback is a vital part of the design process. Those attending the open house can view conceptual illustrations and speak directly with NYSDOT engineers, who will be available throughout the session to answer questions and gather input from residents and commuters.

Construction is currently targeted for completion in the 2027 construction season. During construction, a minimum of one lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained at all times. Construction activities are weather dependent and subject to change based on conditions.

For further information, to submit written comments, or to request a sign language interpreter, please contact the NYSDOT State Route 7 Design Team at (518) 457-9979 or email R01-DPC@dot.ny.gov.

About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State.

Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers!

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