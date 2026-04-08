Auditor General DeFoor, Philadelphia Controller and Temple University Partner on Financial Literacy Resource Fair to Celebrate Financial Literacy Month

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor, Philadelphia Controller Christy Brady and Temple University Vice President of Student Affairs Jodi Accavallo today celebrated Financial Literacy Month at the Liacouras Center with a financial literacy resource fair, providing community members and students with direct access to resources and educational materials that will help them on their journey to financial independence.

“Financial Literacy is a critical life skill that everyone must learn to set themselves up for future financial success,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “I’m so grateful to partner with Philadelphia Controller Brady and Temple University for this event. By providing individuals with the tools they need to budget, save and invest, we’re creating the foundation for the next generation of financially secure Pennsylvanians.”

National Financial Literacy Month is celebrated each year in April. It emphasizes the importance of being financially literate and encourages people to learn how to become financially smart. Throughout the month, Auditor General DeFoor will be partnering with elected officials, businesses, schools and universities to promote financial literacy resources through his Be Money $mart initiative and recognize organizations who are teaching essential money smart skills.

“Financial literacy is a fundamental life skill, and too many people still lack the education and support they need to make informed financial decisions,” Philadelphia Controller Brady said. “If we want to lift families out of poverty and set future generations up for success, we must ensure that every Philadelphian has access to the tools and knowledge that empower smart money management.”

“Financial literacy is one of the most important and essential life skills for any person to have, but it is especially relevant for our students as they get ready to graduate and begin the next chapter of their lives,” Jodi Bailey Accavallo, vice president for student affairs said. “I am grateful to Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor and Philadelphia Controller Christy Brady for their partnership in hosting such an important event here on campus as it will help both our students and neighbors make informed choices as they navigate through complex financial landscapes.”

For more information on the Department of the Auditor General’s financial literacy efforts, visit www.PaAuditor.gov/BeMoneySmart. For more information on the Philadelphia Controllers Office, visit www.controller.phila.gov. For more information on Temple University, visit www.temple.edu.

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Media contact: April Hutcheson, 717-787-1381 or news@paauditor.gov