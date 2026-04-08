Vertigenius Announces $3 Million Financing and Expands U.S. Availability of Its Vestibular Rehabilitation Platform

Platform combines a clinician portal, patient app, & head sensor medical device to support remote therapeutic monitoring workflows for vestibular rehabilitation

DUBLIN, DUN LAOGHAIRE, IRELAND, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vertigenius today announced it raised $3 million in a late-2025 financing round led by Atlantic Bridge and supported by Enterprise Ireland, MedTech Syndicate, IRRUS Investments, Xcendra Ventures, Ascentifi, and others. This brings the total investment raised by the company to over $5M. The company will use the funding to scale commercial operations in the United States and advance product development focused on clinician workflow acceleration and patient adherence.

“Vertigenius is addressing a significant gap in vestibular care,” said Conor O’Sullivan, Investment Director at deep tech VC Atlantic Bridge. “The team has built a unique platform that transforms the delivery of vestibular care by connecting clinicians and patients in real time between visits, and we are excited to back their U.S. expansion.”

Vertigo, dizziness, and imbalance are common reasons for referral to vestibular therapy. Most of the rehabilitation is carried out by patients through prescribed exercises to complete at home between visits. Clinicians have limited objective visibility into how consistently patients complete those exercises, whether movements are performed as prescribed, and how patients respond.

“Successful vestibular rehabilitation depends on what happens between visits,” said Mark Barry, CEO of Vertigenius. “Vertigenius gives clinicians the ability to remotely monitor and adjust the exercises patients are doing at home. This clinically relevant, real-time feedback on patient adherence and progress empowers clinicians to significantly elevate levels of patient care and accelerate treatment.”

Vertigenius is a vestibular and balance rehabilitation platform that combines a clinician portal, a patient smartphone app, and a behind-the-ear head sensor medical device. The system is intended to assist in the delivery and tracking of a prescribed exercise regimen for vestibular and balance rehabilitation. Clinicians prescribe exercises through the platform, and patients complete them using guided cues and symptom tracking in the app.

Vertigenius detects 3D head movement during specific exercises and provides real-time feedback to help patients perform movements as prescribed. Symptoms, exercise performance, and adherence data can be reviewed by the prescribing clinician through the clinician portal, supporting remote treatment monitoring and program adjustments.

As U.S. providers adopt Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) insurance reimbursement and extend rehabilitation beyond the clinic, Vertigenius is designed to capture non-physiological data such as exercise adherence and patient-reported symptoms that can support RTM workflows and documentation.

Vertigenius began commercial rollout in the United States in October 2025 and reports customers across 11 U.S. states, supported by a local U.S. team. To date, the company reports that just under 3,000 patients have used the Vertigenius platform.

Vertigenius is recruiting early adopter clinics and health systems through its U.S. Lighthouse Site Program. Lighthouse Sites receive onboarding and support, contribute structured feedback, and may participate in case studies and educational programs.

Request a demo or ask about the Lighthouse Site Program at vertigenius.com or sales@vertigenius.com.

About Vertigenius

Vertigenius is a medical device company focused on vestibular and balance rehabilitation for patients experiencing vertigo, dizziness, and imbalance. The Vertigenius platform includes a clinician portal, patient app, and a behind-the-ear head sensor to assist in the delivery and tracking of prescribed vestibular and balance rehabilitation exercises. Digital Rehabilitation Limited t/a Vertigenius is based in Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin, Ireland, and maintains an ISO 13485 certified quality management system.

Important information

Vertigenius is intended to be used as prescribed by a healthcare provider. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Coverage and coding requirements vary by payer and are subject to change. Clinicians should follow current payer guidance.

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