Bestselling Children’s Author Kim Ann Signs Traditional Book Publishing Deal with Pelican Publishing

Kim Ann Kim Ann

Kim Ann signs with Pelican Publishing, boosting her bestselling children’s brand. With 30+ books and major awards, her influence and reach continue to grow.

Signing with Pelican Publishing is an incredible honor and an exciting next step. I’m passionate about creating meaningful stories that inspire children while also supporting parents and educators.” — Kim Ann

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning and bestselling children’s author Kim Ann has signed a traditional book publishing deal with Pelican Publishing, a respected imprint of Arcadia Publishing, marking a major milestone in her rapidly rising career.

With more than 30 published titles and over 160,000 books sold worldwide, Kim Ann has become a recognized force in children’s literature, known for engaging, educational stories that resonate with young readers, parents, and educators alike. National momentum continues to build as her books were selected for the 2026 Hollywood Gift Bag honoring Oscar nominees and she was recently featured on ABC 7 Los Angeles in a special Easter segment highlighting literacy and storytelling.

Her latest titles have also earned significant industry recognition. "Ten Little Axolotls" was named the 2026 Indies Today Best Children’s Book Award Winner, while "The Surf Kidz: Riding Waves" received a 2026 National Parenting Product Award and was praised by Kirkus Reviews as “an enthusiastic surfing tale.”

In addition to her success as an author, Kim Ann is a sought-after publishing coach and book marketer, having helped hundreds of authors successfully publish and promote their work.

“Signing with Pelican Publishing is an incredible honor and an exciting next step,” said Kim Ann. “I’m passionate about creating meaningful, engaging stories that inspire children while also supporting parents and educators."

About Kim Ann:

Kim Ann is an award-winning, bestselling children’s author, publishing expert, and marketing coach. With more than 30 titles and over 160,000 books sold worldwide, she creates engaging stories that promote creativity, social-emotional learning, and early literacy. She is also dedicated to helping other authors achieve their publishing goals through proven marketing strategies and hands-on guidance.

To set up an interview, reading, signing, or for information regarding Kim Ann, please contact info@expoundpublicity.com.

About Expound Publicity:

Founded by award-winning, bestselling author and seasoned marketer Alysson Bourque, Expound Publicity is a full-service book PR and marketing agency specializing in custom publicity campaigns for authors and thought leaders. Learn more at expoundpublicity.com.

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