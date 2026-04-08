ChopAir secures strategic investment from regional heavyweights Clarkson Construction and Global Earthwork & Underground

ChopAir has partnered with the 6th-generation, family-owned Clarkson Construction, ensuring the company’s growth remains rooted in the Kansas City region

The strategic investment is designed to fuel ChopAir’s continued growth in the commercial and industrial HVAC sector.

By aligning with the powerhouse team of Clarkson and Global, we are sending a clear message to the market: no job is too big for ChopAir.” — Bobby Caffrey, President of ChopAir

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChopAir , a fast-rising regional leader in commercial and industrial HVAC equipment supply, announced today a landmark strategic partnership with Clarkson Construction Company , one of Kansas City’s most storied and influential firms, and Global Earthwork & Underground , a rising leader in site development, earthwork, and underground utilities.This strategic investment by Clarkson and Global is designed to fuel ChopAir’s continued growth in the commercial and industrial HVAC sector. Despite significant interest from other strategic firms, ChopAir leadership intentionally chose to partner with the 6th-generation, family-owned Clarkson Construction to ensure the company’s growth remains rooted in the Kansas City region.“At the end of the day, it came down to aligning on culture, values, and vision. By aligning with the powerhouse team of Clarkson and Global, we are sending a clear message to the market: no job is too big for ChopAir,” said Bobby Caffrey, President of ChopAir.A Legacy of Scale and CapacityFounded in 1880, Clarkson Construction has helped build Kansas City’s skyline from the ground up. From the first roads used by mules and oxen to the recent $1.5B Kansas City International Airport, Clarkson has done it all. Global, serving both Kansas City and Lincoln, brings deep field expertise, delivering reliable results through experienced crews and a robust equipment fleet. This partnership provides ChopAir with unprecedented access to institutional knowledge and the operational weight necessary to deliver large-scale projects.The infusion of capital and shared operational resources will be used to accelerate the recruitment of HVAC and engineering specialists and expand ChopAir’s regional and national product offerings.Commitment to the Kansas City RegionBoth companies share a deep commitment to the regional workforce. By choosing a local powerhouse team over foreign investment, ChopAir is doubling down on its loyalty to current customers while signaling to prospective clients that it now possesses the scale and stability of a 6th-generation firm. The partnership is expected to solidify Kansas City as a hub for construction innovation while keeping revenue and tax dollars within the local economy.--About ChopAirChopAir is a commercial HVAC manufacturer representative based in Kansas City. Known for a vast knowledge of the equipment they represent, ChopAir partners with engineers, contractors, and end-users on commercial/industrial HVAC projects from the conceptual to operational phases.About Clarkson Construction CompanySince 1880, Clarkson Construction has been a cornerstone of Midwest infrastructure. Now in its 6th generation of family leadership, Clarkson specializes in heavy highway, grading, and site development, having played a primary role in the development of Kansas City's most vital landmarks, in addition to a recent expansion into the St. Louis market following the award of the Improve I-70 Warrenton to Wentzville project. Contact Kate Sweeten at ksweeten@clarksonconstruction.com.About Global Earthwork & UndergroundGlobal is a Kansas City-based heavy civil contractor specializing in earthwork, underground utilities, and comprehensive site development services. As a part of the Clarkson family of companies, Global leverages shared expertise, a robust equipment fleet, and highly skilled teams to deliver complex infrastructure projects safely, efficiently, and with exceptional quality.

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