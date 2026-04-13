Charter Oak State College Offers Virtual Healthcare Open House May 13

Charter Oak State College. A Higher Degree of Online Learning Brooke N. Palkie, Ed.D, RHIA, FAHIMA; Director, Healthcare Administration & Health Informatics Master's Degree Program Kathryn Murphy, EdD, MSN, RN; Director RN/ADN to BSN

Learn about the College and its high-value, affordable, ONLINE Healthcare degree programs. Event attendees APPLY FREE!

NEW BRITAIN, CT, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charter Oak State College www.CharterOak.edu/UG ) offers a Healthcare Virtual Open House Wednesday, May 13, 2026, 5:30 PM ET via Zoom for prospective students. Learn about the College and its high-value, affordable, ONLINE degree programs. All event attendees apply free.The online College offers career-focused undergraduate healthcare degrees including a BS Healthcare Administration, CAHIIM-accredited BS Health Information Management, Nursing: CCNE-accredited RN/ADN to BSN; and graduate degrees in Health Data Analytics and Healthcare Administration, plus career-focused certificates in specialized areas of the healthcare field to support workforce advancement.Charter Oak State College is well known for degree completion and honoring qualified existing college credits including accepting up to 87 qualified college credits in transfer, prior learning, military, and professional certifications. The College also offers a Fast Track program that allows qualified undergraduate students to earn graduate level credits at the bachelor's degree rate, shortening the time to earn a Master's degree.Event Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026Event Time: 5:30 PM ETRegister for Zoom link: www.CharterOak.edu/UG Charter Oak State College ( www.CharterOak.edu ) is Connecticut’s public online college, offering associate and bachelor’s degrees in high-demand fields including Business, Healthcare, Technology, Nursing, Social Work, Education, and Public Safety. The College offers master’s degrees in Organizational Leadership, Health Data Analytics, Healthcare Administration, and Curriculum and Instruction. Charter Oak is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education and governed by Connecticut’s Board of Regents for Higher Education. The College was named one of America’s Top Colleges by Forbes in 2026.###

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