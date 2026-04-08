WindMass Capital Extends Ventura Apartments Loan, Buys Out Fortress Investment Group

Ventura Pool

We're excited to begin a new lending relationship with Kayne Anderson” — Mitchell Voss

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WindMass Capital ("WMC"), a Dallas-based real estate investment firm specializing in multifamily assets, today announced it has extended the senior loan on Ventura Apartments with Kayne Anderson, who recently acquired the note from UBS. As part of the transaction, WMC also acquired the equity position of its joint venture partner, Fortress Investment Group, making WindMass the sole equity holder in the property.Ventura Apartments is a 660-unit apartment community located in Dallas' Arlington neighborhood. WindMass Capital acquired the property from Knightvest in 2022. Knightvest had held the asset for approximately seven years and completed extensive capital improvements prior to the sale, providing a strong physical foundation for WMC's continued execution of its business plan.WindMass Capital was founded in 2017 by Mitchell Voss, a former investment banker at Goldman Sachs. Prior to launching WindMass, Voss spent time at Goldman advising on complex transactions across real estate and capital markets, an experience that shaped the firm's analytical and structurally creative approach to deal making. Since founding WMC, Voss has built the firm into one of the more active multifamily operators in the Dallas Fort Worth market, raising nearly $500 million in equity and transacting on more than 11,000 apartment units representing over $1.3 billion in total transaction volume. The firm's portfolio strategy has centered on identifying value add and distressed multifamily opportunities in Sun Belt markets, with a deep concentration in DFW submarkets where the team maintains longstanding operational infrastructure and relationships."We're excited to begin a new lending relationship with Kayne Anderson and to move forward with full control of this asset," said Mitchell Voss, Founder and Principal of WindMass Capital. "The Arlington submarket has absorbed a substantial amount of new supply over the past several years, and we're now seeing the performance fundamentals we've been positioned for. We believe the timing is right to execute the next phase of our business plan."The loan extension and partner buyout reflect WindMass Capital's continued conviction in the Dallas Fort Worth multifamily market and the firm's willingness to take decisive action during periods of market dislocation. Rather than waiting on the sidelines, WMC has used this cycle to consolidate its positions in assets where the firm has high conviction, deploying creative capital solutions including loan assumptions, seller financing, and partner buyouts to strengthen its portfolio ahead of what the firm believes will be a meaningful recovery in DFW multifamily fundamentals over the next 12 to 24 months.About WindMass CapitalWindMass Capital is a Dallas-based real estate investment firm focused on the acquisition and management of multifamily assets in Sun Belt markets. Founded in 2017 by former Goldman Sachs investment banker Mitchell Voss, the firm has raised nearly $500 million in equity and transacted on more than 11,000 apartment units representing over $1.3 billion in total transaction volume. For more information, visit [windmasscapital.com].

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