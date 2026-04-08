Reinke Expands RC3 Remote Management Line of Irrigation Solutions

The RC3 family of hardware products provides solutions for connecting all electric pivots and water management equipment to ReinCloud telemetry, regardless of panel type. Reinke’s RC3 EOS Product Reinke’s RC3 WELL Product

Newest hardware boasts industry-leading warranty

Reinke is dedicated to developing innovative irrigation technology to help growers operate more efficiently, saving them time and money.” — Ken Goodall

DESHLER, NE, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reinke Manufacturing, a global leader in irrigation systems and technology, announces additions to the RC3™ family of irrigation solutions. The RC3 EOS, RC3 WELL and RC3 DUAL will join the RC3 ULTIMATE as devices specially designed to seamlessly integrate with ReinCloud® telemetry.

The RC3 family of hardware products provides solutions for connecting pivots and water management equipment to ReinCloud telemetry, regardless of panel type. With an industry-leading 3-year warranty, RC3 remote management devices put the power of efficiency and productivity directly into growers’ hands to monitor and control their irrigation equipment.

“Each day, growers face challenges that require them to make water management decisions that could have an impact on their crop yield,” said Ken Goodall, Reinke director of North American sales. “Reinke is dedicated to developing innovative irrigation technology to help growers operate more efficiently, saving them time and money. With the expanded RC3 lineup, growers have the flexibility to select the level of control that best suits their needs, whether it is full remote control of the irrigation system or basic control and monitoring.”

RC3 EOS – Works with most pivot brands, delivering complete monitoring and limited remote control through one easy-to-use interface. It is powered by ReinCloud, so information is easily accessed with the user-friendly interface.

RC3 WELL – Growers can monitor their water usage and link well controls to irrigation with the WELL. It is located at the well station where it can monitor water pressure and connect to other RC3 devices on the farm.

RC3 DUAL – Comprised of an EOS mounted on the last tower of the machine, and an ULTIMATE mounted at the main control panel, DUAL also includes an RC3 expansion module to provide additional sensor inputs.

Built to last, the RC3 EOS, WELL and DUAL components are all tightly sealed inside a weatherproof enclosure and offer growers peace of mind with the industry’s best warranty.

“The RC3 hardware family is built for reliable service, season after season, making it a more cost-effective choice for growers,” Goodall said. “By combining RC3 and ReinCloud for a seamless connection to their pivots, growers are able to monitor irrigation systems remotely with any smart device. That’s the type of solution that saves them valuable time, money and resources.”

To learn more about Reinke’s irrigation innovations or to find a dealer near you, visit Reinke.com.

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